Game One Appoints Matt Kaplan Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Signaling Next Phase of Expansion

SWANTON, Ohio, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Game One today announced that Matt Kaplan has joined the company as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, adding one of the most experienced and connected leaders in the team sports and promotional products industry.

Kaplan joins Game One following his time at OrderMyGear (OMG), where he most recently served as President. During his tenure, he helped scale the business from an emerging startup into one of the industry's most influential technology platforms.

Matt Kaplan

His addition marks Game One's next phase of growth, driven by strategic acquisitions, expanded market reach, and new avenues for scale.

But for Kaplan, the move is about more than just growth—it's personal.

"Team sports have been a constant in my life, both as an athlete and as a dad," said Kaplan. "There's nothing quite like watching a student-athlete take the field wearing something you helped create. Those moments are what make this industry special. Game One understands that, and they're building something different here. This is the right team, the right time, and I'm excited for what we're going to build together."

Kaplan began his career at Under Armour when the company had fewer than 100 employees, taking on a variety of leadership roles and ultimately helping build one of the strongest team businesses in North America. Over time, he developed a reputation for combining product expertise, relationship-driven sales, and a disciplined approach to identifying and scaling new growth opportunities.

He brings more than 20 years of experience and relationships across the team sports ecosystem, including long-standing connections within Game One's leadership team.

"Matt brings a unique combination of industry relationships, growth experience, and strategic perspective," said Pat Weber, President and CEO of Game One. "As we look ahead, we see significant opportunity to expand our reach and build on the momentum we've created. Matt will play a key role in helping us execute that strategy and position Game One for its next stage of growth."

In his role as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Kaplan will lead Game One's strategic growth initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, sales rep network expansion, and the development of new revenue channels.

"Game One has a strong foundation, a clear identity, and a culture that stands out in this industry," Kaplan added. "I couldn't imagine a better fit for this next chapter."

About Game One

Game One is a leading provider of apparel, uniforms, and equipment for schools, clubs, and organizations, dedicated to unifying teams and fans through a shared love for sports. With a commitment to service and a broad selection of top-tier brands, Game One serves as a trusted partner across the team sports landscape.

For more information, visit Game-One.com.

Media Contact:

Ellie Swore

612-850-5543

[email protected]

SOURCE GAME ONE