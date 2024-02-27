Game One names Pat Weber Chief Executive Officer

SWANTON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Team Sports Retailer, Game One, today announced that it has appointed Pat Weber as President, and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 16, 2024.

Most recently Mr. Weber was the President of Game One. He has over 17 years of experience leading in the team sports and uniform business. His background as a sales representative, retail store manager, and Vice President of Operations gives him a unique understanding of every aspect of Game One's business and the needs of its customers.

"Pat excels at developing high-performing teams, promoting collaboration, optimizing operational efficiency, and creating growth" says Russ Wilson, partner at the private equity firm Trivest. "His drive and relationship skills will give Game One the competitive edge."

"We are incredibly passionate about our business. We believe in the power of telling team stories. It's simply part of our DNA." Says Pat.

Game One has transformed the team sporting goods arena by combining 9 regional companies into one powerhouse. "Taking the best practices from all 9 companies and creating a best-in-class distribution model was challenging," says Pat. "And we are excited our team now has the tools of a new ERP, increased decoration capacity with our new 135K facility in OH, and a new team store experience for sales reps and customers. I think we are set up for exponential growth over the next few years."

About Game One:

Game One is a national leader in sports equipment and apparel, with more than 180 sales reps serving 13,000 active customers across 38 states. Game-One.com .

