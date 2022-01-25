GAME PLAY NETWORK TO OFFER PRIZEOUT'S PROPRIETARY PLATFORM TO ITS B SPOT PLAYERS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Play Network ("GPN") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Prizeout to integrate its innovative withdrawal platform into GPN's B2C website and mobile app, b spot. The relationship between the two companies will provide more value power to b spot players by giving them a unique way to withdraw their winnings and account balances via digital gift cards issued by their favorite brands.

"We have been impressed that Prizeout shares GPN's express commitment to innovation and optimization of the customer experience," said Sam Kiki, GPN's Chief Commercial Officer. He continued, "By adding even more variety and flexibility to the ways we pay out player wins, we will undoubtedly strengthen GPN's B2C business."

"Joining forces with GPN is a natural fit," said Richard Blankenship, Co-Founder of Prizeout. "Implementing Prizeout as a payout option on GPN's B2C igaming platform means more optionality and value on withdrawals. As players win, so do the brands they cash out with, and that's a win for us."

About Game Play Network

Game Play Network, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based igaming company with a patented software & technology platform which enables the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with casino-style games (e.g., slots). GPN is also an advance deposit wagering company legally authorized to conduct internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. GPN conducts its B2C business via bspot.com and also enables third-party brands to offer real money mobile casino games in states where other forms of igaming are illegal. The company operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states. For more information, visit www.gameplaynetwork.com.

About Prizeout



Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within the gaming, gig-economy, payroll, neobank, and finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Operating as a digital cash-out marketplace, Prizeout connects brands that are looking to acquire and retain customers with platforms that have users who are looking to withdraw funds. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City.

