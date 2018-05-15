Game Protocol - Bancor Protocol Partnership Announcement

Game Protocol offers a crowdfunding platform where game developers issue in-game cryptocurrency tokens. Game Protocol is challenging traditional fundraising mechanisms within the gaming industry by providing game developers with the tools needed to get funding directly from the community.

Game Protocol simplifies the process for game developers to raise funds via a token sale, through it's smart contract generating mechanism. Once developers have sold the necessary stake of their own newly created game tokens to finance their vision, they can integrate the game protocol SDK in their game. This SDK connects the game directly to the Ethereum blockchain, and to Bancor's liquidity network, meaning each game specific token is always backed by a Game Protocol token balance. The Bancor liquidity network provides Game Protocol the ability to guarantee instant liquidity for any game specific token, at any time.

All the tokens issued by game developers on Game Protocol are utility tokens that are exchangeable for virtual goods, in-game content or other tokens. Through Game Protocol, players are able to pay directly in the game using their credit-card which exchanges into blockchain transactions, completely behind the scenes.

Game Protocol will receive advice from the Bancor team on related topics such as best practices in term of security, architecture, marketing and other aspects of running a successful blockchain operation.

Game Protocol intends to have a $30M USD token sale starting on the 1st of September.

"We are glad we got the opportunity to cooperate with the Bancor team. We strongly believe in their vision of user-generated currencies, and we believe we can apply this model to gaming. I'm certain this is the beginning of what will prove to be a strong collaboration, as both parties are aimed at further developing the blockchain ecosystem," Game Protocol CEO Jonathan Swerdlow said about the deal.

"Game Protocol is pioneering a new form of token-based exchange in the gaming industry. We are very excited about this use-case of the Bancor Protocol and we will do our best to support the team as they expand liquidity for game creators and their users," said Bancor Co-founder Eyal Hertzog.

About Bancor

The Bancor Protocol is a standard for the creation of Smart Tokens, cryptocurrencies with built-in convertibility directly through their smart contracts. Bancor utilizes an innovative token "connector" method to enable formulaic price calculation and continuous liquidity for all integrated tokens, without needing to match two parties in an exchange. Smart Tokens interconnect to form token liquidity networks, allowing user-generated cryptocurrencies to thrive. To convert tokens instantly, visit the Bancor Web App or join the Bancor Telegram group for more information.

About Game Protocol

The Game Protocol is a decentralized ecosystem for video games based on blockchain technology. Its ecosystem is primarily focused on GameStarter a fundraising platform for video games in development. In GameStarter developers can create and sell their own crypto-based in-game currency based on Game Protocol Token. This is done via the use of smart contracts that allow the easy creation of tokens. With the use of the Bancor liquidity pool, Players can easily exchange between in-game currencies.

