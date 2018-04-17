Game Ready® Debuts Its Unique Full Leg Boot

The benefits of compression therapy are well-documented, but until now there was not a full leg wrap that combined compression with hot and cold therapy options, as well as rapid contrast therapy. Game Ready's groundbreaking Full Leg Boot gives athletes and patients a powerful new option for improving recovery. Among the features of the Full Leg Boot:

Patented technology proven to help decrease swelling, stimulate circulation, and safely relieve pain without narcotics

Anatomic, low-profile design based on input from specialists—including athletic trainers, physical therapists, and other sports medicine professionals—for the comfort and quality Game Ready is known for

Three adjustable sizes for optimal fit, with easy-on/easy-off hook-and-loop closures for convenient application-size Large available now.

Compatible with both the multi-modality Med4 Elite™ (compression, cold, heat, rapid contrast) and the portable GRPro® 2.1 (compression, cold) systems (control units sold separately)

"Game Ready products use patented and proven technologies to help people get the best recovery," says Craig Grabell, President and CEO of Game Ready. "Our customers have been asking for a full leg wrap for a long time, and with our Full Leg Boot, we can help speed recovery time with a product that is unique to the marketplace and get people back to doing what they love. The wrap allows for active pneumatic compression with deeper penetrating cold, plus controllable heat or rapid contrast treatment options for outstanding recovery and rehabilitation after a sports injury or surgery. Now athletes can train longer and compete harder."

For additional information about Game Ready's products, visit the company's website at gameready.com.

About Game Ready

Game Ready® re-engineers recovery with leading technologies inspired by human endeavor—all designed to get people back to being their best after injury or surgery. Thousands of patients, elite athletes, athletic trainers, pro teams in every sport, special military forces, and the world's foremost orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine doctors, and physical therapists choose Game Ready because of our commitment to developing the world's most innovative, most effective recovery products. For more information, visit gameready.com.

