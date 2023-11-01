Game, Set, Match: Racket Sports Equipment Market to Swing for a CAGR of 3.62%, Adding $733.2 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Racket Sports Equipment Market 2024-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global racket sports equipment market is gearing up for substantial growth, with a forecasted surge of USD 733.2 million during 2023-2028. According to the latest report, the market is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62% throughout the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends

Several key factors are expected to fuel this market growth. A notable surge in the number of racket sports courts worldwide is driving demand for racket sports equipment. Furthermore, celebrity endorsements and increased consumer engagement are boosting consumer interest in these sports, further propelling the market.

The world of racket sports is abuzz with an uptick in the number of tournaments, attracting enthusiasts and newcomers alike. These events contribute to heightened demand for quality racket sports equipment.

Segmentation and Distribution Channels

The racket sports equipment market is segmented based on distribution channels and products:

Distribution Channels

  • Offline
  • Online

Products

  • Tennis equipment
  • Badminton equipment
  • Squash equipment

Geographical Landscape

The market's geographical landscape is categorized into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. This wide-reaching geographical scope highlights the global nature of racket sports and the equipment market's potential.

Emerging Technologies

One notable trend is the increased use of nanomaterials in racket sports equipment. These advanced materials enhance product performance and durability, attracting consumers seeking top-quality gear. Additionally, the introduction of improved quality products with additional features, as well as the use of eco-friendly raw materials, are factors contributing to the market's growth.

Key Players

The racket sports equipment market boasts a range of prominent players including:

  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
  • Ashaway Line and Twine Mfg Co
  • ASICS Corp.
  • Babolat
  • Dunlop International Europe Ltd.
  • Gamma Sports
  • Gearbox Inc
  • Harrow Sports
  • Head
  • Karakal Worldwide Ltd.
  • KC Kinetic Solutions LLC
  • Klipper USA
  • Li Ning Co. Ltd.
  • Pacific Holding GmbH
  • PowerAngle LLC
  • Solinco Sports
  • Tecnifibre
  • Victor Rackets Ind. Corp.
  • Volkl Tennis
  • Yonex Co. Ltd.

