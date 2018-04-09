He developed a prototype for INTERNATIONAL SOCCER BOARD GAME to afford sports enthusiasts with an easy-to-learn tabletop option for playing soccer. As such, players can enjoy the game of soccer regardless of the weather or time of day. It not only guarantees fun and entertainment but also encourages friendly completion, all at an affordable price. At the same time, it offers a challenging activity that helps develop strategy skills. Thus, it makes an ideal gift for any occasion.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While growing up in Jamaica, I liked soccer but was unable to participate in outdoor soccer games late in the evening. So I came up with this game as a way for me and my sister to enjoy playing soccer together indoors," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2238, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-simulating-soccer-competition-invented-lgi-2238-300625864.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

