GAME TACO IS NOW WORLDWINNER - TAKING ITS LEGACY CONSUMER BRAND WITH 20+ YEARS OF LOYAL PLAYERS AS COMPANY NAME

Rebrand Signifies Company's Continued Commitment to Leading Innovation for the Skill Games Category Which Today Comprises More Than 13% ¹ of the Total Mobile Games Market

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Taco, the premier gaming entertainment company, today announced that it has officially changed the company name to WorldWinner. Purchased by Game Taco in 2021, WorldWinner is the industry's most recognized and trusted skill games technology platform and brand. Played by more than 34 million users to date, as well as more than five billion games played and $2 billion in winnings, it is the gaming destination of choice for those who play to win.

"Popularity for skill games continues to climb each year, particularly among mobile users, and it's only getting bigger," says Nancy MacIntyre, CEO, WorldWinner (formerly Game Taco). "As a pioneer brand for the genre, WorldWinner has been a key driver of that growth as the preferred platform for players looking to put their gaming skills to the test for a chance to win real cash prizes. It's that legacy and trusted reputation among consumers that led us to make it a part of Game Taco two years ago, and why we're making it our company name today. We're looking forward to not only continuing the legacy but growing it with the next era of WorldWinner!"

Industry analysts estimate that the global skill gaming market size will continue to grow, reaching over $85 billion by 2030 ². Today, skill games represent one of the most popular gaming genres among mobile game players. In addition, nearly 46% of all mobile gamers either currently play or are interested in playing skill games³.

What makes WorldWinner a top destination for skill gaming:

Recognized as the go-to skill gaming platform since launching in 1999

More than 5 billion games played

More than 1.6 billion tournaments played to date, with an average of 5 million monthly

Over $2 billion in cash prizes awarded to date

in cash prizes awarded to date 34 million players since launch

Thousands of tournaments with real money rewards and prices are offered daily

Play and compete cross-platform on WorldWinner.com and the Mobile App

and the Offers paid competitive game experience based on popular IPs by major consumer brands, such as Hasbro, Atari, Sony/GSN, and others

"Skill games are already well established as one of the most popular gaming categories among mobile players, and all indicators show that interest will only grow bigger," says David Nathanson, Executive Chairman, WorldWinner (formerly Game Taco). "As one of the most recognized brands in the industry, WorldWinner is well positioned to lead it forward in delivering a truly innovative, immersive game experience for consumers who enjoy the challenge and entertainment that only skill games can deliver."

WorldWinner Games

WorldWinner features a robust portfolio of original and licensed skill games designed for paid, competitive gaming tournaments. With more than 20+ titles to choose from, and others coming soon, WorldWinner offers high-quality, fair, entertaining games created to fit every player's desired play experience, game style, or mood. Recent additions include Deep Sea Search, an ocean-themed, hidden-object puzzle adventure, and Word Slots, the first game to combine the mind-bending appeal of word games with the thrill of casino slots. Other favorites include Solitaire Rush, Bejeweled Champions, Yahtzee Spin and Win, Wheel of Fortune®, and many more. Players can check out and play their favorite games on WorldWinner.com on their PC or mobile device via the WorldWinner Mobile App .

WorldWinner also works in partnership with FanDuel, the premier online sports gaming company in North America, to bring players high-quality and engaging mobile game experiences through the FanDuel Faceoff app, where they can play and win cash prizes.

The fresh, new WorldWinner brand identity, logo, and website are the first wave in the Company's long-term investment to grow its position as one of the leading innovators and creators of quality skill games. In the coming months, new features, updates, and improvements, from social elements to tournament styles to the overall user experience (UX), will be introduced to the platform, in addition to new and innovative games.

New WorldWinner logo, sizzle video, and images available here: Press Kit

YouTube Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23RH9KiZVww

About WorldWinner

Formerly Game Taco, WorldWinner is the leading skill gaming entertainment company and creator of the most recognized and trusted technology platform for paid competitive games where players play to win cash prizes, compete in tournaments, and connect as a community. Offering a fun, friendly gaming experience, WorldWinner features a robust portfolio of original and classic games like Solitaire and Bingo, plus premium titles like Atari Breakout, Wheel of Fortune® and Bejeweled, all of which can be played via the WorldWinner mobile app and website. WorldWinner also partners with top gaming brands to provide innovative, skill game experiences for unique audiences, including FanDuel FaceOff, in partnership with FanDuel. For additional information, please visit WorldWinner.com , or follow us at @WorldWinner or facebook.com/WorldWinner .

¹ Fortune Business Insights. (2023, July). The global skill gaming market size is projected to grow from $35.61 billion in 2023 to $85.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period [Report]. Retrieved from https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/skill-gaming-market-107744 .

² Fortune Business Insights. (2023, July). The global skill gaming market size is projected to grow from $35.61 billion in 2023 to $85.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period [Report]. Retrieved from https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/skill-gaming-market-107744 .

³ https://today.yougov.com/

SOURCE WorldWinner