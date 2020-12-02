Game Theory $1,000,000 Challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital triples goal, raises $3,000,000

The second annual livestream, hosted by MatPat and Stephanie Patrick, is one of the largest charitable YouTube collaborations with a collective audience of nearly 300 million subscribers. Over the course of the day, The Game Theorists upped their original goal after quickly surpassing fundraising milestones. During the event, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dropped in to surprise the pair with a $450,000 contribution. Mark Rober, MrBeast, Markiplier, Rhett and Link, Babish Culinary Universe, ZHC, Odd1sOut, GameGrumps, Colleen Ballinger, Try Guys, Chloe Ting, Safiya Nygaard, Dream, Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Dawko, Veritasium, Physics Girl, Marques Brownlee and Jake Roper were just a few of the creators who made an appearance over the course of the stream to join in the fun and support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Viewers may still donate directly to St. Jude using this link or watch the full stream at The Game Theorists YouTube channel.

The event was presented by YouTube Originals and brought to you by State Farm®. Other corporate partners included Ocean Spray®, Wizards of the Coast, Green Giant®, BarkBox, Blackhawk Network and American Airlines.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Game Theory

Matthew Patrick, aka MatPat, and Stephanie Patrick operate the YouTube channels Game Theory, Film Theory, Food Theory and livestreaming channel, GT Live. Across these properties there are over 25 million subscribers and 100 million monthly views. They are the Mythbusters for gamers and cine-philes and foodies, educating viewers while unearthing the secrets behind gaming, entertainment and food's most enduring questions.

