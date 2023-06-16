Game Time Productions Completes 3 Targeted Acquisitions

News provided by

Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

16 Jun, 2023, 12:56 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC Pink: GRNL) has announced the acquisition of Altitude Wellness, Inc., Trident Water LLC. and Altitude International (Chambers), Inc, all of which were operating as wholly owned subsidiaries of Altitude International Holdings, Inc. The acquisitions have been structured as no-liability, debt-free transactions for GRNL with a total consideration of 600,000 common shares of GRNL stock going to Altitude International Holdings. GRNL is working with top industry leaders in all three market sectors to restructure and/or sell the newly acquired assets in exchange for ongoing royalty payments from the new partners.

GRNL has already entered into a multi-tiered royalty agreement with Blue Sky Strategy LLC, who now owns and operates the former Trident Water entity. Blue Sky has a 14-year history in the Atmospheric Water sector and has built a solid network of customers and connections worldwide. Blue Sky is currently working with Joakim Noah and his family's Noah's Arc Foundation on a number of humanitarian water projects stretching from Africa to Hawaii to Chicago.

GRNL has also signed an Agreement to spin-off the Altitude Wellness acquisition in exchange for guaranteed royalty payments to GRNL. The new ownership group plans to build out a flagship "Altitude Fitness Center" in Miami that will feature simulated altitude training. The proposed new location is intended to serve as a model for future franchised units.

To further its Altitude Chambers acquisition, GRNL has engaged the exclusive services of Dave Vincent, one of the true pioneers in the altitude industry and the owner of one of Europe's top simulated altitude providers, Sporting Edge UK. Vincent is seeking to build on the successful installation of Sporting Edge manufactured altitude chambers for the Miami Dolphins, Orlando Magic, and Tulane University and gain additional traction with the professional leagues, teams, and colleges in the US. Vincent is also working to advance his breakthrough racehorse and boxing ring applications in the American markets. He is currently negotiating an exclusive manufacturing, sales, and royalty agreement with one of the world's most respected names in athletic training and conditioning equipment, all on behalf of GRNL.

ABOUT GAME TIME PRODUCTIONS   

Game Time Productions recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations and media outreach efforts.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT 

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological risks pertaining to the Company's business   may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise.  No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Media Contact: Jeff DeForrest; 954 288 4725; [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Also from this source

Dave Vincent Signs with Greenlite Ventures

Game Time Productions Enters into Strategic Alliance with BrandStar

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.