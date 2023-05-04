Game Time Productions Inks Podcast Deal with Noted Investor/Author Charles Mizrahi

Podcasts will focus on the stories and vision of entrepreneurs and top executives as they grow and evolve their respective organizations and brands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC PINK: GRNL) has entered into an agreement with investment guru Charles Mizrahi to develop a series of podcasts featuring top executives as well as up-and-coming business leaders.

Production of all Game Time podcasts will be chiefly realized at BrandStar Studios in Ft. Lauderdale. BrandStar and Game Time Productions recently entered into a strategic alliance.

Mizrahi is an acclaimed investor and author with more than 40 years of investment experience. He is the founder of Alpha Investor Report, a research service that boasts thousands of paid subscribers worldwide.

"We are truly pleased to be launching this series of podcasts with Charles (Mizrahi)," said Adam Pennington, CEO of Game Time Productions. "His insight has helped shape the investment strategies of thousands of novices as well as sophisticated investors."

On the goal of the podcast, Mizrahi said, "I am excited to be hosting a podcast that can help investors, entrepreneurs, and Main Street Americans gain insight and learn from those that sit in the C-suite."

"BrandStar Studios are an ideal venue for developing these podcasts," said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. "Our capabilities are industry-best, ensuring a production worthy of Charles and his guests."

The podcast will initially be available on SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other customary distribution channels. Production and distribution of the podcasts is expected to launch late second quarter 2023.

About Game Time Productions

Game Time Productions recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, in partnership with BrandStar, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations and media outreach efforts.

For more information about Game Time please visit www.gametimewatch.com and for more information about BrandStar visit www.brandstar.com

Safe Harbor

