Game Time Productions Signs Agreement with Pioneering Product Development Formulator and Inventor Mikel Anderson

BOCA RATON, Fla, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC Pink: "GRNL") has signed a multi-faceted consulting contract with renowned food and beverage innovator, Mikel Anderson, appointing him as the Director of Product Development for GRNL's "Game Time Performance" division. He will also take the first seat on GRNL's Advisory Board.

Mikel Anderson is the inventor and manufacturer of several breakthrough products and delivery systems that may soon disrupt the food, beverage, and wellness industries. His "Dosing Cap" technology, which is protected by numerous patents, has literally thousands of formulas as well as patents and pending applications for the improved delivery of vitamins, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and a whole host of specialty beverages (please visit www.blastmax.com and www.blastforlife.org). Anderson is formulating a wide array of beverages, shots, blast caps, and wellness products. Some of his most recent pioneering successes include "EggHead Nutrition" Protein Bars and Protein Powders made from premium egg-whites and Beverly Hills Herbal Company.

GRNL will be deeply involved in new products formulated and produced by Anderson and is seeking to finalize negotiations for ownership and/or royalty positions in several existing products and services.

"GRNL is the ideal partner for many of my beverage projects and the timing for our new partnership couldn't be better," said Anderson. "We are already producing samples and prototypes for several Game Time's licensing partners and given the deals that are in place with virtually all the top sports organizations, we have enormous sales and celebrity branding potential. I look forward to creating and further developing literally dozens of new product lines for GRNL that can quickly gain traction in the marketplace through my existing distribution channels."

"It is truly an honor to be adding a person of such enormous talent, vision, and compassion to our Game Time team," said GRNL CEO Adam Pennington. "Mikel is a one-of-a-kind formulator who knows how to get maximum value and exposure for his cutting-edge creations but does so in a way that serves a far greater purpose than just dollars and cents. I believe the flavors and performance delivered by his beverages are incomparable, and the pharmacology behind his wellness products are miles ahead of the marketplace. We plan to utilize his vast skill set in every way possible and to help him achieve his ongoing mission to have a lasting positive impact on people's lives."

Game Time Productions is gaining traction in the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. The Company recently entered the health and fitness arena through the acquisitions of Altitude Chambers and Altitude Wellness, which are the flagship brands for the Game Time Performance division. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations, and media outreach efforts.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

