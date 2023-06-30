Game Time Productions Signs Multi-Year Corporate Partnership Agreement with New York Jets

News provided by

Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

30 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC-PINK: GRNL) has announced the signing of a multi-year partnership with the New York Jets. This partnership will provide assets in both the United States and United Kingdom. A partial list of the "Benefits" being received by Game Time includes:

  • Game Time receives US designation as Official Partner of the New York Jets, an Official Licensed Watch of the New York Jets, and an Official UK Partner of the New York Jets. 
  • Social and digital assets including the Jets "Game Time Countdown to Kickoff" videoboard feature at Jets home games at MetLife Stadium.
  • UK Partnership will incorporate digital advertising, social media, and sponsorship of the Jets "UK Digital Sweepstakes" through UK exclusive Jets digital properties.
  • Game Time will be identified as a supporting partner of the 2023 Jets Hall of Fame Celebration commemorating the careers of Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis.

"As a lifetime Jets fan, I could not be more excited about the partnership we have entered into and our prospects for the upcoming season", said Game Time CEO Adam Pennington. "The Jets are now one of the top selling merchandise brands in the NFL, and we are confident our watches can become a big part of the mix. The media and sales opportunities that surround the team for GRNL can be truly extraordinary. I want to thank all of the great people with the Jets that have helped make this partnership a reality and we are all looking forward to a banner year for both the Jets and for GRNL."

For more information about Game Time Watches please visit www.gametimewatch.com

ABOUT GAME TIME PRODUCTIONS

Game Time Productions recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations and media outreach efforts.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT 

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact: Lynn Aronberg Public Relations
Lynn Aronberg, President (310) 299-6143
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

