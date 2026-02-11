Game Together, Stay Together: Logitech G Reveals Gaming Couples Enjoy Higher Relationship Satisfaction

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day right around the corner, many lovebirds are planning for the most romantic day of the year. Think candlelit dinners, couples massages, surprise getaways, or … video gaming?

Move over chocolates and roses, because it turns out the secret to a deeper, more satisfying connection is what happens when the games begin and the lights go down. Fresh data conducted by Logitech G, in partnership with independent research firm Antenna Insights, reveals that playing video games together is the ultimate way to boost your romantic relationship.

Surveying over 1,500 Australians aged 18-45, Logitech G found that those who play video games with their partner at least once a week have double the net relationship satisfaction (+47.3) compared to those who rarely or never game together (+24.0).

Some 44% of those surveyed play video games with their partner occasionally or regularly, while 22% play rarely and 34% never do.

What's more is that partners who play video games together regularly (at least once a week) enjoy nearly 17 hours of quality time together per week — about 3.8 hours more than those who only game occasionally (less than once a week).

Put simply, couples who game together stay together.

"Logitech G's latest research shows that for many couples, the secret to a stronger connection this Valentine's Day is actually found at the console. We're finding that gaming isn't just a solo hobby; it's a powerful tool for quality time, communication, and teamwork in romantic relationships," commented Daniel Hall, Senior Category Manager at Logitech G ANZ.

The study coincides with the recent launch of Logitech G's Astro A20 X Gaming Headset, powered by PLAYSYNC technology, which enables players to easily switch between consoles with a single button press.

The top reasons couples enjoy gaming together are that it gives them something fun to do as a team (52% of respondents), helps them relax and de-stress (47%), and brings them closer as a couple (46%).

Some 39% of those surveyed said it's an ideal way to spend quality time together at home, while 36% said it makes their relationship more playful.

Logitech G also spoke with gaming duo Elmza and Jags (Emma Corrigan and Jaeger Jags Vallejera), who frequently play co-op games together, including Overcooked, Mario Party, and Animal Crossing.

"Our teamwork and communication have definitely improved massively through playing games together – it's really fun," Elmza described. "The quality time together is another big one, so being able to just hang out together and also decompress and relax."

Whether it's figuring out challenges together or individually in each other's company, Elmza said having a shared hobby that they're both so passionate about has undoubtedly brought them closer together.

"The games that we love playing reflect what we love about each other and the relationship as well. It really reminds us how important playfulness, fun, and adventure are as part of our relationship," she added.

By swapping small talk for a little digital competition this Valentine's Day, Logitech G's research highlights gaming as the ultimate fuel for stronger communication, teamwork and playfulness with your significant other.

