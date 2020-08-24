game1 Partners With Allied Sports To Create Brand Partnerships Across Its Content Development Slate

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- game1, a cutting-edge studio that develops premium sports content in all forms, today announced a strategic partnership with fast-growing marketing agency Allied Sports, which is creating a fresh, agile, solutions-led offering for the modern marketing world. The two companies will work together to package and sell a variety of brand partnerships, matching up brands with game1's expansive content development efforts in a number of innovative and compelling ways.

"We are thrilled to partner with a growing powerhouse like Allied Sports in our efforts to create brand partnerships across our entire portfolio," said Greg Economou, Co-Founder & Partner of game1. "They understand the branded content space better than any other agency out there – so, it is incredible to work with them on such an important aspect of our business."

The array of partnerships developed by the two companies will marry blue-chip brands to specific content projects across game1's slate of feature films, scripted and unscripted television series and podcasts. Opportunities will feature entitlements, integrations, and product placements, as well as companion content platforms for each execution that give audiences more insight and entertainment value. game1 has established more than 50 content projects to be developed and produced in partnership with professional sports teams, leagues, athletes, and media companies.

"Our collaboration with game1 is another perfect example of how Allied Sports is helping brands make the strategic shift from sponsor to storyteller," said Greg Luckman, CEO and Co-Managing Director of Allied Sports. "By aligning with this innovative sports content studio to leverage their extraordinary slate of assets, we continue to efficiently bring brands further upstream in the development process."

In addition to the branded content campaigns that game1 and Allied Sports will jointly sell, the two companies aim to take a thought-leadership position to change the way brands approach branded content – helping them think more like third-party investors in intellectual property and serving as not just advertisers in content, but producers as well.

"We are seeing the branded content landscape changing dramatically and rapidly in this new world," added Basil Iwanyk, Co-Founder & Partner at game1. "Not only are companies looking for branding opportunities, they are now investing in content as IP owners and producers – and Allied Sports is helping us fuel this paradigm shift."

ABOUT GAME1:

Designed to create and own high-end original sports-based content, game1 is changing the landscape of sports storytelling through the creation, production, and distribution of premium, cinematic content in the form of feature films, scripted and unscripted television and digital, and podcasts. The studio, based in Los Angeles and New York, will connect the dots between Hollywood film industry actors, writers, directors, and producers, and curated sports-based intellectual properties and brands. For more information, please visit game1.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ALLIED SPORTS:

Allied Sports was launched in 2019 as a strategic expansion of Allied Global Marketing, a leader in entertainment and lifestyle marketing for over 30 years. Our mission is to facilitate best-in-class strategic alliances that set a higher standard of audience engagement for brand marketers, rights holders, and content creators and distributors. Led by a team of industry leaders and backed by a full suite of marketing solutions, Allied Sports is building a new agency model for the future of sports. To learn more, visit www.alliedsports.com.

