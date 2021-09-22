GameAbove EMU Supports Local STEM Initiatives with Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove EMU remains focused on helping the southeast region of Michigan by supporting Eastern Michigan University's dynamic K-12 STEM initiatives. During the summer, GameAbove, EMU and other organizations provided 500 hands-on STEM activity kits to young people in Washtenaw County. EMU, with the support of GameAbove, has planned supplemental STEM education for young people in middle school for this 2021-22 academic year as part of its Digital Divas and Dudes program.

"Our goal is to continue exposing the maximum amount of young people to opportunities available with a STEM career," said Bia Hamed, EMU's director of K-12 STEM outreach. "Jobs will look very different in 10 years so we must prepare the next generation's workforce. In the very near future, 9 out of 10 jobs will require some type of digital skillset. With the help of GameAbove, we are building relationships with these students that will help guide many of them into desirable STEM careers."

With the school year underway, EMU is looking to Digital Divas and Dudes to help young people get a jump start in STEM. The program will serve students in various Metro locations such as Detroit, Dearborn, Wayne, Southfield, and Ypsilanti and is intended for 8th graders. It will serve as an introduction to various STEM majors and careers, which will help interested students select related electives in high school.

Earlier this year, GameAbove contributed $250,000 to the Mr. October Foundation and EMU collaborative effort in bringing STEM education to young women and men in the Detroit area. Since January 2020, GameAbove contributions to STEM K-12 education outreach has reached over $800,000.

"GameAbove is committed to EMU and the communities in southeast Michigan," said Khalid Walton, GameAbove EMU Advisory Board Member. "These programs are helping young students explore STEM careers today to be ready to enter the workforce in the future. We are incredibly happy to support the university in this work."

Other STEM programs EMU is working on for this year are: STEM Flights at Willow Run Airport, Manufacturing Day on EMU's Campus, Digital Divas and Dudes conferences, and campus visits for high school students and Girl Scout Troops and other groups.

For more information or to participate with EMU's K-12 STEM outreach efforts, visit the https://www.gameabove.com/stem-for-the-future. You can also contact the program by sending an email to: [email protected] To donate, please visit: gameabove.com/emu-stem-donate.

About GameAbove

At GameAbove, our primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students of Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. Together, we will strive for that next level of success with a GameAbove all others. The GameAbove family of organizations will also help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting the use of innovative financial models to sustain universities, creative giving within the community, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, and promoting pioneering academic programs. www.gameabove.com.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and, its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

