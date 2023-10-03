GameAbove Golf: Brett White Breaks Through and Qualifies for Sanderson Farms

GameAbove Capital

Oct. 3, 2023

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett White topped the leaderboard at the PGA Tour's 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Qualifier and earned a spot in the field to play at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, MS, Oct. 5–8, 2023.

On Oct. 2, 2023, White emerged victorious at the Deerfield Golf Course in Canton, MS, scoring 64 (-8). His impressive performance included five birdies and two eagles.

U.S. professional golfer Brett White
In the past five rounds of competition, White has achieved a combined score of -27 and was fully prepared to compete in Canton. Recently, he placed third at the 2023 IPS/Legacy Safety New Mexico Open and second at the 50th Arkansas Open in September. White's dominant performance at Deerfield guaranteed his second PGA Tour start of the year. The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event of the reimagined FedExCup Fall.

"I'm excited for the upcoming Sanderson Farms Championship. But just qualifying isn't the ultimate goal. I want to play on the PGA Tour full-time. This week is a great opportunity for me," says White.

White's inspiring story has touched the hearts of many. Six years ago, he suffered from viral encephalitis, which caused his brain to swell and led to his admission to the ICU. White had to go through the challenging process of relearning how to walk and talk. However, he remains determined to pursue his passion for golf and live out his dream as a professional golfer.

"We're incredibly happy for Brett," says Adam Squire, Director of Sports Operations at GameAbove Capital and Manager of GameAbove Golf. "With conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, Brett has had to fight for starts all season. It's hard to gain momentum when you don't know where you're teeing it up next week. Brett has been playing very well for a long time. He continues to put in the work, which has paid off this week."

White's primary sponsor is GameAbove Capital. This private investment company started working with White in 2023. It is owned and managed by a fellow Eastern Michigan University alum, where White also played collegiate golf. GameAbove Capital aims to support aspiring former EMU golfers pursuing professional competition through sponsorship programs.

About GameAbove Capital

GameAbove Capital, a company owned by CapStone Holdings Inc., is a private capital resource that supports well-established companies dedicated to advancing technology in transportation and sustainability. Additionally, GameAbove Capital endeavors to address the funding gap for women and minorities. To learn more, visit www.GameAboveCapital.com.

