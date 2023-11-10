GameAbove Golf: Josh Anderson Sealed The Victory At The Nevada Open With A Strong Final Round

News provided by

GameAbove Capital

10 Nov, 2023, 11:23 ET

Anderson tallied 18 birdies for the tournament and a superb seven-under-par third round.

MESQUITE, Nev., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Anderson, a veteran professional golfer, emerged as the grand prize winner at the 2023 Nevada Open Golf Championship. The tournament, which took place over three days at the Palms and Casablanca golf courses in Mesquite, NV, saw 224 golfers participate, with Anderson ultimately topping the leaderboard with a score of 12-under par. GameAbove Entertainment has documented Anderson's journey this year and captured this great win.

Continue Reading
Golfer Josh Anderson
Golfer Josh Anderson

Going into the tournament, Anderson was confident in his ability to win. His first round played at Casablanca, a course he wasn't comfortable with, started steadily despite wind gusts of up to 30 mph. Anderson finished even-par with a score of 72, trailing the leader by nine strokes. "The tee shots are awkward and visually intimidating. You had to be really committed to each shot and accept the outcome," Anderson said post-round.

On day two, Anderson had much more success. Playing on the Palms Course, he birdied three of the first four holes but only managed to score -1 through the front nine due to a double bogey on the sixth hole. Determined not to let the leader gap widen, Anderson birdied holes 10-13 and parred the rest of the holes. He finished the round with a stellar performance, scoring 67 (-5), propelling him to the top 10 and two shots behind the lead.

Anderson entered day three of the Open with a return to Casablanca and much more favorable weather conditions than day one. It was a perfect scenario for Anderson to play some of his best golf. A seven-birdie, bogey-free, 65 (-7) final round put him atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead, ultimately leading to his tournament win.

"I'm grateful to win but more grateful for the opportunity. God gave me the opportunity and the glory goes to him. It's particularly satisfying to win the Nevada Open—to finish first, you must beat 223 guys. I don't think I've done that before, so this is a special achievement for me," Anderson said.

The Nevada Open Golf Championship has over 40 years of championship history. It is one of Nevada's most respected and anticipated golf tournaments, offering an exciting challenge for some of the best golfers.

About GameAbove Capital

GameAbove Capital, a company owned by CapStone Holdings Inc., is a private capital resource that supports well-established companies dedicated to advancing technology in transportation and sustainability. Additionally, GameAbove Capital endeavors to address the funding gap for women and minorities. To learn more, visit www.GameAboveCapital.com.

About GameAbove Entertainment

GameAbove Entertainment is a media company that develops, produces, and finances original film and television content. We aspire to tell compelling stories and are committed to delivering high-quality, impactful programming. GameAbove Entertainment is a CapStone Holdings, Inc. company.

SOURCE GameAbove Capital

Also from this source

GameAbove Golf: Brett White Breaks Through and Qualifies for Sanderson Farms

GameAbove Golf: Brett White Breaks Through and Qualifies for Sanderson Farms

Brett White topped the leaderboard at the PGA Tour's 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Qualifier and earned a spot in the field to play at the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.