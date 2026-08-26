GameAbove Named Official Apparel Patch Sponsor of Eastern Michigan Golf for 2026-27 Season

GameAbove logo will appear on EMU men's and women's golf competition apparel during the upcoming season

YPSILANTI, Mich., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove today announced that it will serve as the official apparel patch sponsor for Eastern Michigan University's men's and women's golf programs during the 2026-27 season.

As part of the sponsorship, the GameAbove logo will appear on official EMU Golf competition apparel. The opportunity comes as Division I athletics enters a new era of commercial patch sponsorships, giving brands additional ways to support student-athletes, programs and university athletics departments.

Eastern Michigan University Golf adds the GameAbove brand to its team apparel.

GameAbove's decision to sponsor the apparel patch reflects the competitive momentum of EMU Golf, the visibility the programs have earned and the growing value of collegiate golf as a platform for brand engagement.

That momentum was on national display in 2026, when EMU Women's Golf advanced to the NCAA Championship semifinals, finished tied for third nationally and became the first NCAA Division I program in Michigan to compete in and win a national match play match. The achievement brought national attention to EMU Golf and demonstrated the program's appeal to brands seeking connections with performance, growth and student-athlete achievement.

"Driven by a vision to lead, GameAbove focuses its expertise on areas with the greatest potential for innovation and growth," said Keith J. Stone, chairman and founder of GameAbove. "EMU Golf has earned national attention and offers meaningful value for brands that want to be associated with performance and student-athlete success. This sponsorship gives GameAbove a visible presence alongside two programs that are competing at a high level during an important moment for collegiate golf."

The apparel patch sponsorship will provide GameAbove with visibility across official competition apparel, team photography, digital content, social media, media coverage, conference championships and national events during the 2026-27 season. It also demonstrates how commercial patch opportunities can connect companies with high-performing collegiate programs while generating additional support and visibility for university athletics.

GameAbove has previously provided significant support to EMU Golf. In 2024, EMU announced a $6.5 million commitment from GameAbove to support the men's and women's golf programs, bringing GameAbove's total support for EMU Golf to more than $14.5 million at that time. GameAbove also helped make possible the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course, a 13,000-square-foot training facility designed to support year-round development, advanced performance analysis, team operations and recruiting.

"GameAbove has played a major role in helping elevate EMU Golf, and we are pleased to have the organization represented on our competition apparel during the 2026-27 season," said Dan McLean, EMU Golf general manager. "Our student-athletes are competing at a high level, and this sponsorship reflects the visibility and commercial interest our men's and women's programs have earned."

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc. Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Interactive, and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, technology, and youth academies. For more information, visit GameAbove.com.

SOURCE GameAbove