GameAbove Golf Welcomes Amateur Champion Stuart Grehan

Partnership begins at The Open Championship and expands GameAbove Golf's sponsored athlete roster

SOUTHPORT, England, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove Golf today announced a new sponsorship of Irish golfer Stuart Grehan, adding the amateur champion to its roster of supported golfers as he prepares for The 154th Open Championship.

The sponsorship begins with The 154th Open Championship, taking place July 16-19, 2026, at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, and is expected to continue through Grehan's major championship opportunities and other marquee events into 2027. Grehan is also scheduled to compete in the U.S. Amateur Championship at Merion Golf Club from Aug. 10-16, 2026.

Stuart Grehan of Ireland holds the trophy after his victory during the Final of the 2026 Amateur Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on June 20, 2026, in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Grehan becomes the sixth athlete currently supported by GameAbove Golf, joining a roster that reflects the brand's broader activity across athlete partnerships, golf investments and competitive experiences.

"Stuart's competitive record, character and connection to Eastern Michigan University make this a natural fit for GameAbove Golf," said Jordan Young, Director of Golf Operations at GameAbove. "We're proud to support him as he prepares for Royal Birkdale and the opportunities ahead."

A native of Ireland, Grehan has built a respected career across elite amateur golf and international competition. He earned one of the biggest victories of his career by winning The 131st Amateur Championship at Royal Liverpool, securing his place in The Open Championship and additional major championship opportunities. His broader resume includes success in Irish amateur golf and other high-level competitive events.

Grehan's ties to Eastern Michigan University add meaning to the partnership. He competed for the EMU men's golf program during the 2012-13 season, joining the Eagles after a standout junior and amateur career in Ireland. The connection aligns with GameAbove's longstanding relationship with EMU and its investment in EMU Golf and student-athlete development.

GameAbove Golf has continued to expand its presence across the sport through investments in McLaren Golf, PLATFORM Golf, CHIP'd Golf and Golf Traveller, alongside support for golfers who reflect the brand's focus on performance and growth.

About GameAbove Golf

GameAbove Golf is part of the broader GameAbove enterprise and invests in golf through athlete sponsorships, strategic partnerships, brand investments and experiences. The brand supports golfers, companies and programs aligned with performance, growth and meaningful impact across the sport.

SOURCE GameAbove