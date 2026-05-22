GameAbove Returns as Title Sponsor of the Detroit Sports Commission Golf Classic for Second Consecutive Year

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove today announced it will return as title sponsor of the Detroit Sports Commission Golf Classic for a second year, continuing its support of the signature sports-business event and reaffirming its commitment to Detroit's growth as a leading sports destination.

After serving as title sponsor in 2025, GameAbove will expand its partnership in 2026 by helping enhance both the event experience and its broader community impact. The GameAbove Detroit Sports Commission Golf Classic brings together business, civic and sports leaders in support of the Detroit Sports Commission's mission to attract and grow world-class sporting events across the region.

GameAbove's continued title sponsorship represents more than brand support. It reflects an investment in the power of sports to build relationships, elevate visibility and generate momentum for Detroit. Through the partnership, GameAbove helps spotlight the Detroit Sports Commission's efforts to drive economic activity, strengthen civic pride and create lasting opportunity through sports.

The sponsorship also aligns with GameAbove's broader investment in golf. GameAbove is a growing strategic investor in golf. Its brand, GameAbove Golf, has investments in multiple golf brands, including McLaren Golf, PLATFORM Golf, CHIP'd Golf and Golf Traveller, and it manages several professional golfers. That continued momentum underscores GameAbove's role as a natural partner for an event that brings together leadership, philanthropy and the business of sports in Detroit.

Rooted in philanthropy, GameAbove is dedicated to inspiring excellence through sports, entertainment, technology and youth initiatives. Its continued involvement in the Golf Classic reflects a broader strategy to support organizations and experiences that create meaningful impact on and off the course.

The event will take place on Monday, June 8 at Oakland Hills Country Club.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc. Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Interactive, and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, technology, and youth academies. For more information, visit GameAbove.com.

About the Detroit Sports Commission

The Detroit Sports Commission markets and sells metro Detroit as a premier destination for regional, national, and international amateur sporting events. A subsidiary of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, the organization works to bring major sporting events to the region while creating lasting community impact.

SOURCE GameAbove