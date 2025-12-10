GameAbove Sports Announces Strategic Investment in PLATFORM Golf to Advance Verified and Gamified Off-Course Play

PLATFORM Golf will gain access to GameAbove Sports' extended network of golf courses, university partners such as Eastern Michigan University, and international travel partners including Golf Traveller. Eastern Michigan University is expected to serve as the first fully integrated collegiate installation of PLATFORM Golf's technology, reflecting early interest in applying verified off-course performance models within collegiate environments. The collaboration is intended to accelerate adoption of PLATFORM Golf's technology and support the advancement of verified, data-driven, and competition-ready off-course play.

"PLATFORM Golf is approaching the sport with a level of rigor and long-term vision that aligns with our investment strategy," said Adam Squire, director of sports operations for GameAbove Sports. "As off-course and simulator golf continue to grow, the industry needs standardized performance models, verified scoring, and credible competition structures. PLATFORM Golf is positioned to deliver that foundation, and we look forward to supporting its advancement across the global golf ecosystem."

PLATFORM Golf is developing its patented Slope Simulation Gateway, or SSG, technology, which incorporates uneven-lie simulation, full-swing integration and real putting mechanics to validate player actions. The system supports certified off-course handicaps, accurate performance tracking and competition formats that reflect standards recognized by the USGA and R&A. In addition to the underlying technology, PLATFORM Golf intends to serve as the backbone for verified competition and performance data across off-course golf, extending well beyond hardware-only solutions.

The company's roster of ambassadors includes several widely recognized instructors such as Brad Faxon, Claude Harmon III, Stephen Sweeney, Erika Larkin and Darren May. Their involvement reflects the broader industry interest in creating a credible, standardized structure for off-course play and performance development.

PLATFORM Golf holds a global patent for its inclinometer-based control system, which the company says is essential for simulator brands seeking to offer verified tournament play. PLATFORM Golf plans to launch PLATFORM Academy within the next 18 months, expand collaborations with golf's governing bodies, license its technology across simulator manufacturers, and further define its framework for competitive off-course golf.

"The investment from GameAbove Sports allows us to accelerate development and expand our role in shaping the future of competitive off-course golf," said Thomas Hackett, CEO of PLATFORM Golf. "GameAbove brings strategic perspective, industry connections, and a commitment to innovation that aligns with our mission. Together, we intend to establish off-course play as a credible and standardized extension of the modern golf experience."

GameAbove Sports expects to significantly expand its footprint in golf in 2026. The organization is preparing to introduce a new golf equipment investment in the first quarter of the year, which will complement its broader strategy to support innovation, performance and accessibility across the sport.

About GameAbove

