GameAbove Sports Donates $20,000 to First Tee of Greater Detroit

Donation will support a variety of First Tee initiatives impacting youth in Metro Detroit

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FORE! Or should we say twenty thousand! That is the financial commitment GameAbove Sports has made to First Tee of Greater Detroit. This was made possible through a golf challenge event at the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on December 26th. The donation was raised as Kyle Rodes, a GameAbove Sports-sponsored golfer, successfully completed four out of five challenge golf shots during a break at the bowl game.

Pro Golfer Kyle Rodes at the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field Left to Right: Wes Weir, First Tee of Greater Detroit Board Member; Chao Sun, GameAbove Giving President; Kyle Rodes, Pro Golfer; Carl Bentley, First Tee of Greater Detroit CEO; Tanya Hill, First Tee of Greater Detroit Board of Directors President

GameAbove Sports is committed to providing opportunities for Detroit youth and athletes to excel both on and off the course. "We are thrilled to support such an impactful organization like First Tee of Greater Detroit," said Chao Sun, Vice President of Investments and President of GameAbove Giving. "As part of our commitment to fostering youth development and wellness through sports, this donation represents just one of many ways we strive to positively impact our community. We are excited to see the opportunities this will provide for Metro Detroit youth and look forward to continuing our partnership with First Tee."

Carl Bentley, CEO of First Tee of Greater Detroit, expressed his gratitude, saying, "First Tee Greater Detroit would like to express its sincere gratitude for the partnership with GameAbove Sports. Their generous donation will provide increased opportunities for youth in the Detroit metropolitan area to learn the game of golf while gaining valuable life lessons. We're excited to continue building a stronger future for our young golfers with this support."

GameAbove Sports, an advocate for sports and wellness, has continued to strengthen its ties to golf both locally and nationally. In addition to supporting the First Tee, the organization has been associated with various initiatives that foster the growth of amateur, collegiate, and professional golf, as well as mental and physical health.

In 2024, GameAbove opened the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Club, which is one of the top 10 college golf courses according to the Golf Pass Golfers' Choice 2024. GameAbove committed an additional $6.5 million to Eastern Michigan University's Men's and Women's Golf Programs, bringing the total financial support to $17.5 million over three years to help restore championship golf at EMU. Also naming four EMU golfers as GameAbove Sports brand ambassadors.

Beyond college sports, GameAbove proudly supported the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and the Corby Classic in Toronto. Additionally, made a significant investment in Sports Travel Group to grow their Golf Traveller operations across North America.

GameAbove Sports sponsors six professional golfers, including Josh Anderson, Michael Blair, Beau Breault, Cam Kellett, Kyle Rodes, and Brett White.

Through these actions, GameAbove strengthens its presence in the golf community and is dedicated to offering opportunities for youth, amateur, and professional golfers to succeed both on and off the course.

For the latest news and updates on GameAbove Sports investments and partnerships, visit GameAboveSports.com.

About First Tee of Greater Detroit

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, we create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. We're Building Game Changers through our junior golf programs.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc. Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment, and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, and youth academies. Locations: Fort Myers, FL, Aspen, CO., Boise, ID., Savannah, GA., Nutley, NJ., Detroit, MI., and Brandon, MS. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com.

Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove, X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove.

SOURCE GameAbove