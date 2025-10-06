Gameberry Labs Makes History with the Launch of the First-Ever Stand-Alone Mobile App for the Iconic Board Game SORRY!

Developed with Hasbro, SORRY! WORLD reimagines the classic board game through a vibrant, mobile experience now available on the App Store and Google Play.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameberry Labs, a global leader in multiplayer mobile games, has collaborated with leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) to launch SORRY! WORLD - the first-ever stand-alone mobile app for the beloved and iconic board game SORRY!.

Available globally on October 6th via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, SORRY! WORLD is a free-to-play experience that reimagines the classic board game on mobile through a vibrant , immersive world – bringing even more fun to longtime fans and welcoming a new generation of players to the SORRY! community.

Cherished by millions, SORRY! has represented playful rivalry, family bonding, and sweet revenge for almost a century. SORRY! WORLD adds lively animations and fast-paced matches that add an extra layer of energetic and social gameplay. Players can choose quirky characters, build towns, climb ranks, block rivals, and compete in league play - bringing additional layers of progression and strategy to this timeless favorite.

The launch of SORRY! WORLD marks a new milestone in the evolution of both Gameberry Labs and the SORRY! franchise – merging the beloved game with technology, allowing people to come together through shared play, no matter where they are. The future of mobile board games is fun, fast, and fiercely social, and SORRY! WORLD will be leading the way.

"At Gameberry Labs, we believe in the timeless power of games to connect people," said Afsar Ahmad, Co-founder of Gameberry Labs. "We're honoured to work with Hasbro on SORRY! WORLD – a collaboration that marks an exciting new chapter for us. Built with pride by our team in India, we've worked hard to ensure the game stays true to the original board game while delivering a fresh, fun digital experience designed for players of all ages. At Gameberry Labs, we build games that players love to grow old with – and SORRY! WORLD is a continued reflection of that."

"We're delighted to see SORRY! reimagined for mobile in such a dynamic and engaging way," said Claire Hunter Gregson, Director of Gaming Relationships at Hasbro. "The Gameberry team has done a fantastic job of staying true to the spirit of Hasbro's beloved game while bringing it to life digitally with creativity and care. Their execution captures the cheeky, social energy of SORRY! and makes it available to players wherever they are — a perfect reflection of Hasbro's commitment to delivering play everywhere."

About Gameberry Labs

Founded in 2017 and based in Bangalore, India, Gameberry Labs is a leading mobile game studio creating high-quality multiplayer games that connect players worldwide. With over 300 million downloads and 15 million monthly active users across markets like North America, Spain, the Middle East, and Latin America, Gameberry Labs is known for hits such as Ludo Star, Parchisi Star, Jackaroo Star, Backgammon Friends, and SORRY! WORLD. The studio builds on the rich tradition of board games to deliver engaging, social multiplayer experiences for players everywhere.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Gameberry Labs: [email protected]

