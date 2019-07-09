Gamebreaker Earns Five Star Rating by Virginia Tech Helmet Lab in First Ever Flag Football Headgear Testing

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2011, Virginia Tech researchers have been providing unbiased helmet ratings that allow consumers to make informed decisions when purchasing helmets. The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, widely recognized as the prominent testing lab for helmet/headgear safety and protection in sport, recently conducted its first ever testing of flag football headgear. The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab tested 12 different products of which they purchased themselves. Virginia Tech Helmet Lab's STAR evaluation system states that headgear with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk compared to headgear with less stars.

Flag Football Leagues across America are moving to soft-shell headgear Virginia Tech Helmet Lab conducts its first ever Flag Football Headgear Testing

Virginia Tech Helmet Lab's report stated "for flag football headgear, we recommend any 4 or 5-star headgear for athletes. While there are some differences in impact performance within these groups, other factors such as cost, fit, coverage, and comfort should be considered when purchasing headgear for sport." The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab's testing results only listed three products that earned four stars or more and were recommended to flag football athletes. Gamebreaker had two out of the three products yielding four-stars or more and receiving Virginia Tech Helmet Lab's official recommendation.

The Gamebreaker-PRO Soft-Shell Headgear received 5 stars out of 5 (highest possible STAR rating), with an 80% coverage and a .25 score (the lower the score the better). Gamebreaker-PRO offers athletes the highest amount of coverage with a five-star rating. Gamebreaker's Multi-Sport Product was also recognized as a top 3 rated headgear and received a rating of 4 stars, 76% coverage and a score of .45. See news story here: http://bit.ly/VT-Helmet-NBC

"We are extremely proud of what we have built at Gamebreaker and the five-star rating that our Gamebreaker-PRO model earned," said Mike Juels, CEO and Founder of Gamebreaker. "Our sole focus has been about protecting players and providing them with opportunities to compete in non-contact football while using the highest level of protection. Football has bestowed so many great values and experiences upon us and we are committed to finding more ways to grow the game and make it better and safer."

Gamebreaker currently works with thousands of flag football leagues, 7on7 teams, high school football programs, college football programs and NFL clubs to ensure that communities across America can access better and safer equipment.

Gamebreaker-PRO retails for $79.99 and Gamebreaker's Multi-Sport product retails for $59.99 making both models the best value proposition at their respective STAR rating levels. Headgear is offered in a variety of colors, the option to place team/league logos on the headgear and both models are machine washable. Gamebreaker works directly with leagues and teams to provide reduced pricing rates for bulk purchases.

To learn more about the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab's Flag Football Headgear Rating visit: https://www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/flag-football-headgear-ratings.html and to learn more about Gamebreaker please visit www.gamebreaker.com.

