GameChange BOS Transformers Achieve Short-Circuit Certification, Validating Resilience for Critical Grid Infrastructure

Dynamic testing at CPRI confirms capability to withstand extreme grid conditions for large-scale power projects

NORWALK, Conn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange BOS, the transformer division of GameChange Energy Technologies, announces its successful completion of Dynamic Short Circuit Type Testing for its high-capacity, multi-winding transformers. The rigorous type test, conducted at the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) in Bhopal, India, validates the company's manufacturing readiness to supply grid-compliant, resilient transformers for renewable energy and utility applications worldwide.

GameChange BOS Factory

The destructive short-circuit test assesses a transformer's ability to withstand dynamic mechanical impacts due to short circuits, and extreme electrical conditions that can occur during grid disturbances. GameChange BOS's 17.6 MVA, 5-winding Inverter Duty Transformer (IDT) successfully endured nine consecutive asymmetrical shots at 100% of requested current for 0.25 seconds each—confirming its resilience against the types of severe electrical events that can cause catastrophic equipment failure.

Conducted in accordance with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards, the comprehensive testing program included:

Routine measurements per IEC 60076-1 , performed both before and after short-circuit tests to verify electrical performance integrity

, performed both before and after short-circuit tests to verify electrical performance integrity Short-circuit tests per IEC 60076-5 , utilizing a three-phase supply on the high-voltage (HV) side with pre-set short-circuit on the low-voltage (LV) side

, utilizing a three-phase supply on the high-voltage (HV) side with pre-set short-circuit on the low-voltage (LV) side Dielectric routine testing per IEC 60076-3 , including Applied Voltage (AV) and Induced Voltage Withstand (IVW) tests conducted before and after short-circuit events

, including Applied Voltage (AV) and Induced Voltage Withstand (IVW) tests conducted before and after short-circuit events Sound level determination in no-load conditions per IEC 60076-10

in no-load conditions per IEC 60076-10 Physical inspection following complete transformer un-tanking to visually examine internal active parts, in compliance with IEC 60076-5 Clause 4.2.7.4-a

With capacity for transformers up to 138 kV and 50 MVA (with planned expansion to 345 kV and 300 MVA), the company provides fast delivery timelines at a time when traditional transformer lead times remain extended. The company has already surpassed 190 medium-voltage transformer orders, with strong demand driven by renewable energy project timelines, Safe Harbor qualification requirements, and customers seeking to mitigate Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) supply chain risks.

"This certification represents a significant milestone in proving our transformers' reliability under the most demanding real-world conditions," said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange BOS. "This testing validates that GameChange BOS transformers are built to perform when it matters most for our clients."

About GameChange BOS

GameChange BOS delivers Balance of Systems (BOS) solutions, including transformers for Renewable Energy, BESS, Utilities, C&I, Data Center and other applications. With a focus on technical excellence, we design and manufacture products that meet the highest industry standards through extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. Our best-in-class facilities and advanced manufacturing processes enable us to provide reliable, innovative solutions that drive efficiency and performance in the markets we serve. GameChange BOS is a wholly owned subsidiary of GameChange Energy Technologies Corp.

Media Contact

Lisa Andrews - Director of Marketing

GameChange BOS

[email protected]

SOURCE GameChange BOS