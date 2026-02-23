GameChange Energy Acquires Terrasmart eBOS, Expanding End-to-End Module-to-Grid Capabilities

eBOS portfolio acquisition expands U.S. manufacturing capabilities and adds experienced team to GameChange Energy platform

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy Technologies, the global infrastructure company delivering module-to-grid energy infrastructure, today announced its acquisition of the Electrical Balance of Systems (eBOS) division from Terrasmart, a subsidiary of Gibraltar Industries. This acquisition strengthens GameChange Energy's ability to support utility-scale solar projects with integrated solutions spanning from module to grid.

Solar Project Site - GameChange eBOS

The acquired eBOS business delivers pre-engineered, pre-fabricated electrical solutions that aggregate and manage electrical infrastructure between solar modules, inverters, and downstream equipment. With over 14 GW deployed and a U.S. manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the eBOS portfolio brings proven balance-of-system solutions into the GameChange Energy platform, which includes GameChange Solar and GameChange BOS.

"As projects grow larger and timelines tighten, customers need partners that can support the full electrical path from the module through interconnection, with reliability, manufacturing depth, and field-proven experience," says Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Energy. "The acquisition of the eBOS product line, including its highly experienced team, builds on our long-term strategy to deliver reliable end-to-end solutions for EPCs, developers, and asset owners operating at scale."

eBOS will operate as part of GameChange Energy's broader platform, complementing its existing tracker, racking, transformer, and grid-equipment offerings. Customers will continue working with the same teams and facilities, ensuring continuity of service while gaining access to expanded technical and operational resources.

"Terrasmart's eBOS team has built a strong reputation for quality, delivery, and engineering discipline," says Mark Gibbens, CFO of GameChange Energy. "Bringing this capability into GameChange Energy allows us to expand our support of increasingly complex projects, while maintaining our focus on the stellar customer service and execution that customers expect."

"DEPCOM is delighted to see GameChange expand into the eBOS design and manufacturing space," said Natasha Cherenkova, Sr. Vice President, Supply Chain, at DEPCOM. "We have a longstanding and strong relationship, having deployed GWs of its tracker and fixed tilt offerings. GameChange's entry into the eBOS space is a welcome development, and we look forward to working closely together as these new solutions are integrated into its diverse product portfolio."

GameChange Energy's acquisition reflects broader market dynamics reshaping utility-scale solar, including rising project complexity, longer interconnection timelines, and growing demand for integrated electrical solutions that reduce risk and improve speed to power. By adding eBOS capabilities, GameChange Energy expands its ability to support these needs with a coordinated, end-to-end approach.

Additional details regarding product integration and expanded offerings will be shared in the coming weeks.

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy Technologies is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered systems for utility-scale renewable and critical power projects. Through our portfolio of operating companies GameChange Solar and GameChange BOS, we provide trackers, racking, eBOS, fixed tilt mounting, transformers, monitoring, and customized solutions that reduce risk and deliver reliable performance worldwide. With a rapidly expanding global footprint and a substantial portfolio of deployed projects across multiple continents, GameChange Energy Technologies is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

