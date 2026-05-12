GameChange Solar Partners with Raptor Maps to Deliver First Integrated Solar Tracker Monitoring + Robotic Inspection System

Integration of GeniusVision and Raptor Maps reduces operational costs and improves long-term solar asset performance

NORWALK, Conn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a global energy infrastructure company, in collaboration with Raptor Maps, a robotics inspection and analytics platform for the solar industry, today introduced a first-of-its-kind tracker monitoring system integrated with autonomous robotic inspection. The joint offering pairs GameChange Solar's GeniusVision tracker monitoring software with Raptor Maps' Sentry robotic inspection platform, giving asset owners a continuous feedback loop between tracker performance and on-site inspection data and shortening the time from signal to action.

The industry's first integrated solution combines GameChange Solar's GeniusVision tracker with Raptor Maps' Sentry robotic inspection platform.

For asset owners, this integrated solution:

Reduces financial losses due to undetected issues

Lowers operational costs

Limits risk of loss from severe weather events

For O&M teams, the offering replaces manual preventative maintenance inspection programs with autonomous coverage and delivers prioritized, targeted insights that drive corrective action more efficiently than conventional inspection methods. GeniusVision continuously monitors tracker health and performance across a solar site, flagging any issues and remotely deploying Sentry to collect targeted inspection data, all without dispatching a technician.

The collected data feeds directly back into GeniusVision, refining the algorithms to better fit site conditions and improve tracker performance and stow behavior. This feedback loop creates a self-improving system: better tracker intelligence drives more precise inspections, and more precise inspections make the tracker smarter.

"GameChange has always taken a long view on the value we deliver to asset owners," says Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Solar. "By working with the solar industry's most deployed robotic inspection platform to combine Sentry's capabilities with GeniusVision, we're giving owners a more complete picture of tracker health and giving our teams the feedback needed to continue improving our products. We're excited to extend our services, value, and relationships with clients throughout the entire project lifecycle."

"Utility-scale solar is essential to power our future, and with the build-out of new data centers, reliability is more important than ever," says Nikhil Vadhavkar, CEO of Raptor Maps. "What we've built with GameChange Solar is an elegant solution to a major problem in these vast, hard-to-access regions. The tracker signals a need, Sentry goes and gets the data, and that data drives the actions necessary to mitigate losses. This closed-loop automation drastically shortens the time between what's detected and actions taken, delivering a win for the owner and their O&M".

The integrated platform supports a wide range of operational needs, augmenting O&M workflows by replacing routine manual inspections with scheduled autonomous flights and enabling rapid response to anomalies detected by GeniusVision. And after severe weather, Sentry conducts site sweeps to identify storm damage as soon as conditions allow. It also supports the construction phase through quality verification and installation support, ensuring that site quality meets the Golden Row standard.

Following recent expansions into transformer manufacturing and electrical balance-of-systems, this integration extends GameChange Solar's and Raptor Maps' ability to deliver value across the full lifecycle of a solar project.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 58 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions. For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

About Raptor Maps

Raptor Maps provides the solar industry with a leading platform dedicated to making solar asset management and O&M dramatically simpler through better data, elegant automation, and the integration of robotics. Automation of critical scopes of work provides owners and operators with unprecedented visibility and control of their solar infrastructure without straining budgets, enabling teams to execute high-impact interventions more efficiently and improve project returns. As the AI boom continues, Raptor Maps is the foundation through which solar meets the reliability standards to power our future.

Media Contact for GameChange Solar

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing, GameChange Solar

[email protected]

Media Contact for Raptor Maps

Leo Kim

VP, Marketing & Growth

[email protected]

SOURCE GameChange Solar