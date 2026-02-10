GameChanger Announces Most Comprehensive Product Update in Its 15-Year History

15+ New Features Anchored by 1080p HD Live Streams, Post--game Game Highlight Reels, and a Powerful Suite of New Coaching Tools

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger today unveiled the most comprehensive product update in its 15-year history, marking a major step forward in how families, athletes, coaches, fans, leagues, and organizations experience youth sports. With more than 15 new features spanning pre-game, game day, and post-game, the release delivers the most advanced GameChanger experience to date, combining professional-quality viewing with deeper insights, smarter coaching tools, and more powerful team and league management capabilities. Anchored by 1080p HD live streams, Game Highlight Reels, Game Insights, and Lineup Recommendations, the enhancements elevate every part of the journey for the more than 9 million users who rely on GameChanger each year.

"As GameChanger has grown, we've watched expectations around youth sports change right along with it. From rec leagues to more elite levels of play, competition is increasingly organized and demanding, while, simultaneously, parents and coaches are busier than ever, balancing work, family, and packed schedules," said Sameer Ahuja, GameChanger president and DICK'S Sporting Goods senior vice president. "We feel a real responsibility to help our users show up at their best in these moments, and that commitment is reflected in the most complete version of GameChanger we have ever delivered. Families, coaches, athletes, fans, and operators will all experience meaningful upgrades across the platform."

Users will live the game like never before with new features that allow them to Connect Live, Replay the Action, and Coach Smarter.

CONNECT LIVE

At the center of the update is an evolution of GameChanger's live streaming. Families now expect youth sports to feel more like a professional broadcast, with clear video and real-time context that helps them follow the action. GameChanger combines new 1080p HD video with youth baseball and softball's most widely adopted scorekeeping platform, providing a more complete, engaging, and informative viewing experience that meets those expectations and remains unique in youth sports. Each scored and streamed game includes:

1080p HD video

Signature GameChanger score bug

Live play announcer

Full box scores and play-by-play game context

Post-game highlight reels and clips

As part of this update, free users watching baseball and softball live streams will receive five complimentary full-game views. After that, an individual subscription, Family Plan, or Team Pass is required to continue watching.

Other new features to help users Connect Live this season include:

GameChanger will support iOS Live Activities , enabling real-time scores and game updates to surface directly on iPhone Lock Screens, just like the pros.

, enabling real-time scores and game updates to surface directly on iPhone Lock Screens, just like the pros. Deeper integrations with action cameras like Mevo and GoPro, as well as fixed multi-angle and single camera systems.

REPLAY THE ACTION

Beyond live viewing, GameChanger is redefining what happens after the final out or whistle, empowering families and young athletes to relive top moments, share their highlights, and continue learning long after the game ends. New features include:

Game Highlight Reels condense top moments into SportsCenter-style recaps that subscribers can watch shortly after the game ends.

condense top moments into SportsCenter-style recaps that subscribers can watch shortly after the game ends. Player Insights surface key stats and trends, helping families and athletes better understand performance and development over the course of a season.

These enhancements build on GameChanger's existing post-game tools, including Automatic Highlight Clips , Auto-Generated Recap Stories, and Athlete Profiles .

COACH SMARTER

Coaches also benefit from a new suite of tools designed to save time and elevate preparation. New features for coaches include:

Insights allows coaches and staff to quickly review what happened after a game, highlighting offensive and defensive trends and areas for improvement.

allows coaches and staff to quickly review what happened after a game, highlighting offensive and defensive trends and areas for improvement. Lineup Recommendations use historical data to suggest lineup options ahead of games.

use historical data to suggest lineup options ahead of games. In-Game Spray Charts enable real-time adjustments based on batter tendencies.

enable real-time adjustments based on batter tendencies. Defensive Innings by Position tracks how long each player has spent at every position, helping coaches plan lineups, stay compliant with league rules, and settle any disputes with real data.

tracks how long each player has spent at every position, helping coaches plan lineups, stay compliant with league rules, and settle any disputes with real data. Additional updates streamline season-long team management, including deeper Pocket Radar integrations for automatic pitch speeds, improved RSVP workflows, and smarter assignment tools for scorekeepers and videographers.

GameChanger has been, and will continue to be, 100 percent free for coaches.

NEW FEATURES FOR LEAGUES AND ORGANIZATIONS:

The update also strengthens how leagues and organizations stay connected. These soon-to-be-available enhancements build on GameChanger's existing organization-level tools designed to simplify operations and keep communities connected:

Running a league or tournament means managing constant updates and communication. With Organization Announcements, organizers will be able to communicate with all teams or coaches in one centralized place, both in-app and on the web, sharing schedule changes, weather updates, event details, and important reminders without relying on scattered emails or texts.

For more than 15 years, GameChanger has grown alongside youth sports. Launched in 2010 as a digital scorekeeping app, it quickly became the gold standard in baseball and softball. In 2020, live streaming was introduced during the pandemic, helping families stay connected when they could not be there in person. Today, GameChanger serves more than 9 million users across 1 million teams, covering more than 9 million games annually across multiple sports. Now, GameChanger is taking the next step in its journey, building toward its vision of becoming The Home of Youth Sports for families, coaches, athletes, fans, and operators everywhere.

