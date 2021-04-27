Gamechanger Becomes The Official Scorekeeping App And Pitch Count Technology Partner Of The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA)

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information , there is a proven relationship between innings pitched and upper extremity injury. In support of player safety, PIAA adopted a pitching restriction based on the number of pitches thrown beginning with the 2017 season.

Through GameChanger, scorekeepers can easily track and see how many pitches have been thrown and rest pitchers once they pass the appropriate threshold. Following a game, GameChanger syncs pitching data to seamlessly satisfy the reporting requirements of each school.

"GameChanger's ease of use, pitch count technology, and live streaming capability made them the right partner for PIAA," said PIAA COO, Mark Byers. "We look forward to sharing the benefits of their industry-leading youth sports technology with our members."

As the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the need to stay more digitally connected, GameChanger launched live streaming capability last year so parents, grandparents, and other friends and family members could still follow youth sports safely. GameChanger now covers more games in a Spring month than the entire history of Major League Baseball. In just one year, they covered over 4 million youth sports games and the number of GameChanger users could fill Madison Square Garden 30 times on a given Saturday.

"At GameChanger, we continue to look for innovative ways to make meaningful connections in communities through youth sports technology, said Sameer Ahuja, President of GameChanger. "Overseeing one of the largest jurisdictions in scholastic sports participation, PIAA has a shared value in giving coaches and parents the tools to become leaders in their communities and we couldn't be more proud to become an official partner."

About GameChanger

GameChanger empowers youth athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through scorekeeping, team management tools, developmental resources, and live game streaming. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over 4 million games and over 550,000 teams a year, making them the leader in their space. The app's live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball, and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is a proud part of the DICK'S Sporting Goods family.

About PIAA

Beginning in Pittsburgh, on December 29, 1913, PIAA was given the privilege of serving its member schools and registered officials by establishing policies and adopting contest rules that emphasize the educational values of interscholastic athletics, promote safe and sportsmanlike competition and provide uniform standards for all interscholastic levels of competition.

