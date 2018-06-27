GameChanger By DICK'S Sporting Goods Partners With USA Baseball And The American Baseball Coaches Association On ACE Community Clinics

In collaboration with USA Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), ACE Community Clinics are being held at facilities nationwide and providing coaches with the opportunity to refine their skills and network with others in their community. GameChanger will provide more than 200,000 teams with access to the Clinics to ensure these valuable skills are shared with as many coaches, parents and sports enthusiasts as possible.

"Our support of ACE Community Clinics aligns with our company mission to elevate the youth sports experience," said Ted Sullivan, CEO and founder of GameChanger. "We are thrilled to partner with two of the most respected brands in amateur baseball – USA Baseball and ABCA – and collectively invest in the future of the game."

GameChanger also partnered with USA Baseball in 2015 to develop the first certified Pitch Smart app for the Pitch Smart Initiative, which recommends pitching guidelines in order to avoid arm overuse and injuries.

"Having GameChanger as a partner of the ACE Community Clinics significantly strengthens our reach and footprint for this educational initiative," said Rick Riccobono chief development officer at USA Baseball. "We have always known GameChanger to be a champion for the health of our sport; we're excited for their support as we continue expanding our coaching education platform."

First announced earlier this year by A.J. Hinch, manager of the 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros, the ACE Community Clinics in partnership with GameChanger are a new component to an ongoing collaboration between USA Baseball and ABCA to provide coaches with the skills they need to teach the game of baseball at any level.

"We could not be more excited to announce GameChanger as a partner for our ACE Community Clinics," said Craig Keilitz, Executive Director, American Baseball Coaches Association. "We have a long-standing history of supporting baseball coaches at the amateur level and providing them with free on-going education of a game that is always evolving."

To find an upcoming clinic near you, visit www.coachclinics.org.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 5, 2018, the Company operated more than 720 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Press Room or Investor Relations pages at dicks.com.

About USA Baseball

USA Baseball is the national governing body for the sport of baseball in the United States and is a member of the United States Olympic Committee and the World Baseball Softball Confederation. The organization selects and trains the World Baseball Classic, Olympic, Premier12 and Pan Am teams (and all other USA Baseball Professional Teams); the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team; the USA Baseball 18U, 15U and 12U National Teams; and the USA Baseball Women's National Team, all of which participate in various international competitions each year. The organization is responsible for the continued proliferation and health of the sport, and leads a number of amateur initiatives including PLAYBALL and Pitch Smart. USA Baseball also presents the Golden Spikes Award annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country. For more information, please visit the organization's official websites: USABaseball.com, USABaseball.Education, PLAYBALL.org, PitchSmart.org, GoldenSpikesAward.com and USABaseballShop.com

About ABCA

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 9,600 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. The ABCA hosts coaching clinics around the United States, including the World's largest baseball coaching convention. The 75th annual ABCA Convention will be held Jan. 3-6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth. More information is available at www.ABCA.org.

