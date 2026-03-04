GameChanger Fitness Expands with Dual Grand Openings in Montclair and Hillsborough Township

Founder-Led Strength Training Brand Continues New Jersey Growth

MONTCLAIR, N.J. and HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger Fitness, a New Jersey–based personalized strength training brand founded by local entrepreneur and former college baseball player Joe Meglio, is expanding with two new studio openings this spring in Montclair and Hillsborough Township.

The Montclair location, at 644 Bloomfield Ave., is preparing to open, with a Grand Opening date to be announced soon.

The Hillsborough Township studio, located at 2 Schindler Ct., will officially celebrate its Grand Opening on March 14, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Both locations are currently enrolling Founding Members, offering early access, a free first week of training, and $100 off the first month for those who join prior to their respective Grand Opening celebrations.

Built in New Jersey, Designed for Busy Adults

Founded more than 12 years ago in a small room inside a baseball facility, GameChanger Fitness has grown into a premium strength training brand with 15 locations across New Jersey and Maryland.

Meglio, who played college baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson University and now lives in Florham Park, initially trained young athletes before recognizing a growing need for structured, coach-led strength training for adults — particularly those 40 and over who want to stay strong, capable, and active long-term.

Today, GameChanger operates under its "Smarter. Stronger. Longer." philosophy, delivering individualized strength programs inside a coached small-group setting. Unlike traditional group fitness classes where everyone follows the same workout, members train using personalized plans tailored to their goals, experience level, and individual needs.

"We specialize in personalized strength training for busy adults," said Meglio. "Our members don't want to walk into a gym and guess what to do. They want expert guidance, accountability, and a program built specifically for them."

Each location intentionally limits membership to approximately 150 members, allowing coaches to provide individualized attention and meaningful progress tracking.

Serving Montclair and Hillsborough

Montclair's engaged downtown and strong sense of community made it a natural fit for the brand's continued expansion.

"When we open in a town like Montclair, we're not just opening another gym," Meglio said. "We're becoming part of a community. Our goal is to create a space where people feel supported and confident in their training."

Hillsborough Township's family-oriented character and growing residential community also align closely with the company's mission.

"Our focus is helping adults build strength they can carry into their everyday lives," Meglio added. "That means staying active with your family, feeling capable in your body, and investing in long-term health."

GameChanger Fitness regularly partners with local businesses and supports community initiatives, including school fundraisers and charitable events.

Grand Opening Celebrations

Montclair Grand Opening

Date and time to be announced

Hillsborough Township Grand Opening

March 14

Ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.

Local businesses interested in participating in either Grand Opening celebration may contact the studio through the website.

To learn more or claim Founding Member benefits:

Hillsborough Township

https://gamechangerfit.com/presale-hillsborough/

Montclair

https://gamechangerfit.com/presale-montclair/

About GameChanger Fitness

Founded by Joe Meglio, GameChanger Fitness provides personalized strength training for adults who want expert coaching without the confusion of traditional gyms. With 15 locations and continued expansion throughout the region, the company is focused on helping people build strength for life in efficient, supportive training environments.

