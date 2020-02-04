GameChanger Kiosk Offers Convenient Alternative to Brick-and-Mortar Video Game Stores

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger Systems' newly launched "Get Money Now" GameChanger® kiosk offers video game buy/sell/trade in a convenient fully automated kiosk, located at retail stores across the U.S.

"Video game discs are going to be around for quite a while," says GameChanger Systems CEO Jerry Stout. "When new video games cost upwards of $60 or more, most video game consumers need to maximize their purchasing power. GameChanger® helps do that through a trade toward the newest game or stretching their budget by trading their used video games to a GameChanger® to spend on goods and services."

GameChanger® kiosks use a patented method to authenticate used video games for both content and playability while offering customers immediate payment via e-gift cards. It all takes just seconds. Until now, video gamers' only options for trading their used games has been a stand-in-line face-to-face transaction at brick-and-mortar retailers, shipping their used games to a buyback company and waiting even longer for payment or selling their used games on an online selling website.

"In 2019, GameChanger® completed a successful launch in popular retailers and malls from coast to coast. With hundreds of GameChanger® kiosks available for deployment, 2020 will bring expansion into both existing retail/mall relationships and to new retailers in our queue," says Brent Hall, COO of GameChanger Systems Inc. In 2020, GameChanger Systems will also expand its offerings both online (website) and at the kiosk, giving customers unprecedented options for the buy/sell/trade/rent of video games.

Benefits to Retailers & Mall Owners

GameChanger® kiosks are a unique destination for customers, increasing retailer/mall foot traffic.



GameChanger® kiosks attract customers by providing them more money to spend at retailers/malls than when they first walked in the door.



GameChanger® kiosks provide revenue sharing opportunities.

Xbox & Playstation announced continued physical disc drive capability and backwards compatibility

"Our future is very exciting," says Stout, "as we plan to expand our fleet into 14 new states in 2020." GameChanger® is passionate about bringing "Get Money Now" value to gamers or anyone with used video games laying around the house. Market estimates indicate there are 2+ billion video game discs in the U.S. alone. Media reports that upcoming console generations of Xbox and Playstation will have the capability of both physical disc drives and backwards game compatibility. GameChanger® will continue to offer a compelling kiosk "Get Money Now" experience for all. No hassle, no sales pitch, just better value.

Strategic Initiatives

GameChanger Systems is on a rapid growth track, outpacing projections in retail locations. With this aggressive growth, GameChanger Systems has retained an investment banker and is actively pursuing strategic business and financial relationships in order to meet the market demand for the company's disruptive kiosk technology and intellectual property, covered by five U.S. patents.

About GameChanger Systems, Inc.

GameChanger Systems provides a one-of-a-kind, patented, proprietary and fully automated free-standing kiosk for the purchase/sale, authentication and immediate monetization of used video games. GameChanger® kiosks offer "Get Money Now" value to customers. For retailers and mall owners, GameChanger® kiosks are a destination for repeat customer traffic with additional revenue share. GameChanger® provides retail customers with more money than they had when they first entered the store.

For more information about GameChanger Systems, visit www.gamechangerkiosk.com, call 844-423-GAME (4263) or contact Brent Hall at bhall@gamechangerkiosk.com.

GameChanger Systems, Inc.

2906 Ocoee St North

Cleveland, TN 37312

