GameChanger Partners With TOCA Football's Force Sports, the Largest Sports Center Operator in Ohio

Based in Cleveland, Force Sports operates five centers throughout Ohio for youth and adult teams, leagues, and camps across baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis, and volleyball. Its indoor facilities host over 20 multi-sport tournaments annually, attracting over four million visitors. In April of 2022, TOCA Football acquired Force Sports, bringing advanced training methods and innovative technology to the forefront of sports.

"Partnering with GameChanger allows our families to be even more integrated with their teams and brings the capabilities for others to join in on the action from afar," said Bob Sefcik, General Manager of Force Sports. "GameChanger is well known throughout the industry for being the top choice of coaches when it comes to organizing their teams. Now that their app is available across almost all sports, deciding to partner with them was an easy decision."

Recently named to Fast Company's 'Most Innovative' list for leveraging technology to connect families with youth sports, GameChanger broadened its overall portfolio from baseball, softball, and basketball to include youth football, soccer, hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, rugby, and water polo in 2021. GameChanger combines its scorekeeping feature with live on-the-go streaming to produce a scoreboard overlay so families can watch their kids or grandkids just like they would the pros.

"Sports technology is advancing quickly, but until recently, youth sports lagged behind the professionals," said Dane Menten-Weil, Go-To-Market Lead at GameChanger. "We partnered with Force Sports because of their desire to leverage technology to make sports easier and more accessible for everyday coaches and athletes."

In addition to Force Sports, GameChanger has a growing list of partners across the country, including Heartland Soccer, Point Guard College Basketball (PGC), Little League, USA Baseball, USA Softball, and over 20 state athletic associations. To learn more about Force Sports, visit force-sports.com . Download GameChanger from your favorite app store or visit www.gc.com to learn more.

About GameChanger

GameChanger empowers youth athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scorekeeping, team management tools and developmental resources. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over four million games and over 550,000 teams a year. The app's live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is owned and operated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Contacts

GameChanger

Cameron Papp, Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE GameChanger