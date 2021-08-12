GameChanger Signs Ten New State High School Athletic Associations as Exclusive Scorekeeping and Pitch Count Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger , the #1 rated youth sports app for live game streaming, team management, and scorekeeping, today announced that it became the exclusive scorekeeping, pitch count, team management, and video clipping partner for ten new state associations. The DICK'S Sporting Goods technology company becomes the exclusive partner of state high school athletic associations in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and several additional states. Already the leading live streaming and team management app for youth baseball and softball, GameChanger will also help coaches ensure pitcher arm safety through its pitch count technology.

GameChanger is now partners with 20 state athletic associations overall, and 15 of the top 20 states in terms of the number of teams, as the company continues to expand its reach across the U.S.

The ten new associations include:

Georgia High School Association

Maine Principals Association

Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association

Missouri State High School Athletic Association

New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association

New York State Public High School Athletic Association

Public High School Athletic Association Rhode Island Interscholastic League

South Carolina High School League

Vermont Principals' Association

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information , there is a proven relationship between innings pitched and upper extremity injury. Scorekeepers can leverage GameChanger to easily track how many pitches have been thrown and rest a pitcher once he or she crosses a certain threshold. The app can also seamlessly sync the pitching data to ensure teams adhere to each school's requirements.

"At GameChanger, we're always looking to support high school teams that want to empower their coaches with technology," said Sameer Ahuja, President of GameChanger. "Our apps make it easier than ever for these coaches and parents to manage, stream, and score their games while also providing valuable pitching data to protect youth arms."

As the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the need to stay more digitally connected, GameChanger launched live-streaming capability last year so parents, grandparents, and other friends and family members could still follow youth sports safely. GameChanger now covers more games in a Spring month than the entire history of Major League Baseball. In just one year, they covered over 4 million youth sports games and the number of GameChanger users could fill Madison Square Garden 30 times on a given Saturday.

About GameChanger

GameChanger empowers youth athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through scorekeeping, team management tools, developmental resources, and live game streaming. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over 4 million games and over 550,000 teams a year, making them the leader in their space. The app's live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball, and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is a proud part of the DICK'S Sporting Goods family.

SOURCE GameChanger