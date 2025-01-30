GameDay Men's Health Opens Doors to Cutting-Edge Men's Wellness Services in Midland with New 10-Year Lease

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameday Men's Health is excited to announce the signing of a 10-year lease with Gordon Cornerstone Partners, LP, solidifying its commitment to bringing advanced men's health services to the Midland community. The new clinic will be located on the second floor at 4400 Midland Drive, Ste 2200, Midland, TX 79707, within the Cornerstone Shopping Center, a premier retail destination in the area. For convenience, the building is equipped with elevator access, ensuring easy entry for all patients.

"The overwhelming support from the Midland community has been incredible," said Michael Moyer, Owner of Gameday Men's Health. "This new clinic represents our commitment to providing the advanced care men deserve—helping them restore energy, confidence, and vitality in their daily lives."

Grand Opening Scheduled for March 2025

The clinic is on track to open its doors in March 2025, offering personalized testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), erectile dysfunction treatments, weight management, and comprehensive wellness support.

To celebrate the opening, Gameday Men's Health is extending an exclusive 20% discount on treatments for the first 50 patients who book a consultation by March 1, 2025.

Hiring of Medical Director

Gameday Men's Health is proud to announce the hiring of its Medical Director, a vital addition to the Midland clinic's leadership team. The Medical Director will oversee the clinic's medical operations, ensuring the highest standards of care in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), erectile dysfunction treatments, weight management, and other wellness services. This hiring reflects Gameday Men's Health's commitment to delivering personalized, expert-driven healthcare to the Midland community.

About Gameday Men's Health

Founded with the mission to redefine men's health, Gameday Men's Health provides targeted treatments designed to enhance energy, vitality, and overall well-being. The Midland clinic will feature state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and a patient-centered approach, ensuring personalized care tailored to each individual's needs.

Book a Consultation

Don't wait! Visit GameDay Men's Health Website today to schedule your consultation and take advantage of our exclusive grand opening promotions.

About Cornerstone Shopping Center

Cornerstone Shopping Center is a prominent retail hub in Midland, offering a variety of shopping and dining options. Its convenient location and diverse tenant mix make it a central destination for the community.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Michael and Kristin Moyer

[email protected]

(432) 245-5858

Note: Details in this press release are subject to change. Please refer to the Gameday Men's Health website for the latest information.

