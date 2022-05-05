Gameday Vodka Sponsors Playmaker for NFL Draft Campaign, Gaining Over 1M Impressions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker 's latest campaign sponsored by Gameday Vodka , an all-American vodka for the fan, has gained an incredible 1M+ impressions. With their monthly audience of over 30 million, the sports media brand is leading timely, short form storytelling and news in sports and surrounding culture for a predominantly Gen Z audience. Playmaker is known for viral social media content and their latest NFL draft stunt is no exception.

Playmaker Playmaker x Gameday Vodka

The campaign featured Playmaker talent who were sent on a mission pretending to be an NFL draftee and an NFL agent. They were able to convince hundreds of fans out in the streets of Las Vegas and many of the clips went viral. Playmaker's Adam Garfield even secured interviews on Blue Wire's Sports Gambling Podcast which went viral and was picked up by a number of Twitter users including Ballsack Sports and dozens of other Twitters.

"This sponsorship with Gameday Vodka was a massive success. Everybody believed that Cristian was about to get drafted. Seeing two people walking around the Las Vegas strip in suits, one of them being a 6'8 former collegiate athlete, gives off the impression that they're about to be drafted to the league. The fans were dressed head down in their team gear anticipating the newest member of their team to get drafted," explained Adam Garfield, Sports Marketing and Social Media Manager at Playmaker.

The sports media company aims to deliver innovative content to attract new viewers and continue to scale their content series for younger sports audiences. Recent notable campaigns include their partnership between PointsBet and Carlos Boozer for March Madness.

For brands interested in content partnerships, email [email protected]

Text 305-363-2675 to join Playmaker's Text Community and get exclusive access to content.

About Gameday Vodka

GameDay Vodka is an All-American Vodka that is gluten free, six times distilled, and handcrafted in Charleston, South Carolina. Finished with the patented TerrePure process, GameDay is a cleaner, better vodka that embodies the true essence of the game.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise, and management company with over 15 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and now more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes, artists & influencers share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, press and more.

Media Contact

Kalika Hastings for Playmaker

514-518-5452

[email protected]

SOURCE Playmaker