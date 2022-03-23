Gamefam Closes $25M Series A Raise, Fueling Studio's Rapid Growth

Gamefam provides creators with tools, resources and processes to manage their games more effectively so creators can focus on big creative ideas. Gamefam has helped creators raise game revenue, incorporate best-in-class analytics and live ops practices, and brought staffing, marketing, brand partnership and advertising opportunities.

With more than 6.5MM unique daily users in the US, and 15MM globally, Gamefam has partnered with top companies including Mattel, Disney, Paramount, WildBrain, WowWee, Sony and Ubisoft to develop custom branded experiences that deliver more reach and engagement than any traditional media channel, including TV.

"Gamefam is a company started by creators to support creators," said Joe Ferencz, CEO Gamefam. "We have been able to bring together experts from AAA gaming as well as some of Roblox's top native talent to drive successful revenue growth for our games, create opportunities for brands, and build new franchises. We are pioneering a new type of creative media business born from the metaverse."

"Gamefam is a leader in the UGC and metaverse gaming space. They continue to add incredible partners and creators, which is showing strong results in 15 months of consecutive financial growth,'' said Josh Chapman, Managing Partner at Konvoy Ventures. "Metaverse gaming platforms are a new media vertical for brands. Gamefam is at the forefront of building and monetizing mass audiences as they continue to deliver entertaining and social experiences for millions of players. We are thrilled to lead their Series A round and be in their corner for this journey."

Founded in 2019, Gamefam currently has more than 30 games on Roblox including top-25-games Twilight Daycare, All Star Tower Defense and Tower of Misery. Gamefam's portfolio receives over 25MM visits every day and +75MM hours of gameplay every month. Gamefam is extending their IP beyond the platform with a toy line by WowWee based on Twilight Daycare expected to launch in July 2022 bringing the company's popular games outside of Roblox universe.

The Series A will fuel Gamefam's growth, partnerships, and revenue acceleration as they unlock the metaverse for more brands in authentic, relevant ways.

For more information on Gamefam, visit https://gamefam.com/

About Gamefam

Gamefam is the leading professional publisher and developer of games on metaverse platforms like Roblox, Minecraft and more with experiences that average 27MM+ gameplay sessions per day. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 750 million monthly visits comprising 83 million hours of engagement across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include All Star Tower Defense, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Car Dealership Tycoon, RoBeats!, Gym Tycoon, Hot Wheels Open World and Eating Simulator. The Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com .

