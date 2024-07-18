GameFi + DePIN: Japanese Web3 Organization Rona Redefines Next-Generation Consoles

"We are a production tool, capable of creating economic value for players."

— YZ, Co-Founder of Rona

TOKYO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When GameFi meets DePIN, a revolution in gaming experience is about to unfold. How can we provide users with an ecosystem that not only offers gaming fun but also achieves economic growth? This is not just a technological leap but a profound rethinking and complete reshaping of the essence of gaming and player interaction.

Redefining: Aggregating Web3 Gaming + DePIN Ecosystem

"This might be the most essential project in the DePIN field currently visible. Please bring one to your child during the New Year; they can start earning their own pocket money."

— Steve, Founder of CGV and investor in Rona

As the first project in the Solana ecosystem to integrate the concepts of Gaming & DePIN, Rona aims to redefine the gaming experience through its Web3-based gaming platform.

Using the Rona Play Console device, users are offered not only top gaming performance but also seamless integration with the Web3 ecosystem, enabling them to earn passive income while enjoying their favorite games, fundamentally changing the way people interact with technology products, financial ecosystems, and user communities.

For users accustomed to traditional Web2 games, the Rona Play Console offers an exceptional gaming experience and visual effects with high-performance hardware and dedicated graphics cards, while its economic incentive mechanism encourages active participation, forming a stable user community ecosystem.

Rona is not just a gaming device; it represents a complete GameFi platform with built-in wallets, mining configurations, and nodes, allowing easy access to Web3 features without switching applications and ensuring the security of user assets. Moreover, it offers additional income sources through participation in mining and passive and active money-making strategies, encouraging active involvement in the gaming ecosystem.

Rona's strategic objective is to start with the Solana ecosystem and gradually expand to EVM, TON, and other related ecosystems, aiming to create the broadest and most authentic network of game publishers and DePIN device merchants, establishing a new business model for gaming hardware.

Play and Earn: Bringing Fun Back to Gaming and Revitalizing DePIN

"We select great games for users and also redefine how to filter high-quality players for games!"

— Akira, Advisor at Rona and JasmyLabs

In the current Web3 gaming sector, user experience often falls short. Rona's emergence is expected to completely change this situation, putting the fun and entertainment essence of gaming back at the core and bringing joy back to the users.

Rona integrates advanced game controllers for immersive game control, features powerful CPUs and GPUs for swift processing capabilities, and is equipped with high-resolution LCD screens for vivid visual experiences.

While providing pure gaming fun, Rona also aims to address issues in the DePIN field such as low market acceptance and poor investment returns, reinvigorating the potential and value of DePIN. Using Rona, you can:

Share GPU Resources: Players can share their GPU resources with the Rona platform, supporting future AI game models and earning additional income.

Players can share their GPU resources with the Rona platform, supporting future AI game models and earning additional income. Participate in Mining Profits: Rona encourages players to utilize the idle power of their devices for mining tasks, achieving efficient resource use and dual economic benefits.

Rona encourages players to utilize the idle power of their devices for mining tasks, achieving efficient resource use and dual economic benefits. Receive Third-party Airdrops: As gaming projects on the Rona platform increase, third-party projects attract users through airdrop activities, offering additional digital asset rewards.

As gaming projects on the Rona platform increase, third-party projects attract users through airdrop activities, offering additional digital asset rewards. Play and Earn: Rona actively introduces GameFi projects, allowing players to enjoy gaming fun while earning through the Play-to-Earn (P2E) model.

From Japan: Supported by Renowned Investment Institutions, Entertainment, Telecom Giants, and Top Cryptographic Resources

"Japan has the most professional game producers, designers, top IP resources, and rich experience in gaming hardware development, as well as the most professional and patient players, the Rona gaming console can also become popular worldwide."

- Jason, Advisor at Rona

The Rona team is based in Japan and has received support from several top traditional and cryptographic institutions in Japan assisting in game production, hardware development, anime and game IP resources, guilds, and channels.

Rona's gaming console also made its debut at the first SolanaAPAC Summit and achieved excellent results in the accelerator camp jointly organized by SpringX and the Solana Foundation.

It is reported that Rona's first round of funding has received support from many leading industry institutions and will be announced soon. Additionally, the Rona Play Console is set to open for pre-orders in August 2024.

For more information, please follow Rona's official X account ( https://x.com/rona_gamejp ) and website ( https://www.rona.game/ ).

