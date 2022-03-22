Gameflip Partners with the 1,000 Dreams Fund for Charity NFT Drive

Benefiting the BroadcastHER Initiative, Gameflip is proud to help support women gamers and their content creation goals.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameflip announced their partnership with the 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) charity, offering unique digital collectibles to the mainstream.

Gameflip is the premier digital gaming marketplace allowing gamers to safely and securely transact digital goods or all things gaming. With over 6 million gamers worldwide, Gameflip helps facilitate thousands of daily transactions across multiple categories and popular gaming titles.

The Gameflip Assist + 1,000 Dreams Fund will directly benefit the BroadcastHER Initiative, a grant specifically to support women and non-men broadcasters on Twitch. The 1,000 Dreams Fund Twitch BroadcastHER Grant provides financial assistance to eligible women to help with expenses such as travel to gaming conventions, educational conferences, hardware upgrades, and instructional programs related to creative or artistic pursuits.

"1,000 Dreams Fund believes that big obstacles should not stand in the way of big dreams, and we are excited to partner with Gameflip and their supporters through our BroadcastHER Initiative so that more women in gaming and esports have access to the funds and support they need to be able to pursue and reach their worthy dreams," said Christie Garton, Founder & CEO at 1,000 Dreams Fund.

Launching under Gameflip's charitable branch, Gameflip Assist, Gameflip created a storefront for NFTs that incorporate utility with seamless redemption. The curated storefronts enable charities to fundraise and provide commemorative collectibles to those who donate. Gameflip Assist enables a simple and safe purchase experience for the mainstream, shielding users from the complexities of blockchain transactions by accepting real cash payments.

Gameflip is proud of their greener approach to the digital collection space and is tackling the environmental impact of NFTs with the Gameflip Go Green Initiative.

"We're extremely excited to partner with the 1,000 Dreams Fund to help give back to an underrepresented segment of the content creation space," said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip. "We built Gameflip Assist as a way to help these worthy charities while also providing an awesome commemorative collectible to those who donate."

About Gameflip:

Based in Silicon Valley, USA, Gameflip is led by serial entrepreneurs and veterans in the technology and gaming industries.

Gameflip Market enables safe marketplace transactions across all gaming digital goods and assets including NFTs, digital collectibles, in-game items, games and gift cards. Proven to be secure and scalable, Gameflip is trusted by over 6 million gamers who have safely transacted over $120M in sales. Gameflip is backed by Bullpen Capital, GoAhead Ventures, Lightbank, and PlayNext.



Gameflip Omni, the technology driving Gameflip Assist, is a full-featured storefront enabling top brands and game developers to sell NFTs. Gameflip Omni caters to the mainstream and shields them from the complications of blockchain transactions. For more information visit Gameflip.com or [email protected] if you're a brand looking to launch NFTs.

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $400,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

