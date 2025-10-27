Gamehaus Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with AppsFlyer to Advance AI-Driven Global Growth

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, recently announced a strategic partnership with AppsFlyer, a leading marketing measurement and analytics platform. The collaboration integrates AppsFlyer's AI-powered solutions with Gamehaus's proprietary systems to enhance data integrity, improve marketing efficiency, and support the Company's global expansion efforts.

Through this partnership, Gamehaus is leveraging AppsFlyer's Protect360 solution, including its AI-driven defense system, to identify and block complex fraudulent installs that often bypass traditional detection methods. By integrating Protect360 and other capabilities into its analytics framework, Gamehaus has enhanced data accuracy by eliminating around 9% of sophisticated fraudulent traffic, resulting in more reliable lifetime value (LTV) and return on ad spend (ROAS) models.

Gamehaus has also begun integrating AppsFlyer's Model Context Protocol (MCP) and AI Assist features with its in-house AI system to improve organizational decision-making speed and accessibility. This integration enables employees to query and analyze data through natural language prompts, helping teams derive actionable insights faster and with greater confidence. Gamehaus and AppsFlyer are collaborating on customizing MCP for automated LTV forecasting, ROAS alerts, and budget optimization.

In addition, Gamehaus connects AppsFlyer's Creative Optimization capabilities with its AI-assisted creative analysis framework. This closed-loop process, spanning data collection, AI-driven insight generation, creative guidance and performance validation, has increased both the efficiency and success rate of Gamehaus's global marketing campaigns.

Mr. Feng Xie, the Company's founder and chairman, commented: "We are excited to partner with AppsFlyer, as AI is now central to how we operate and grow. Together, we will conduct beta testing of incrementality measurement across key titles in major markets. The initiative will help quantify true marketing lift and optimize media allocation, reinforcing Gamehaus's data-centric approach to global user acquisition. By combining our proprietary AI systems with AppsFlyer's measurement and analytics capabilities, we're creating a more intelligent, transparent, and scalable growth engine for the next phase of Gamehaus's global journey."

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven global mobile game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and players worldwide. With a portfolio spanning mid-core and casual games, Gamehaus delivers full-stack publishing support across market insights, user growth, live-ops, data analytics and monetization optimization. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the company specializes in combining global publishing reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results due to various risks and uncertainties.

Investor Relations Contact

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gamehaus Holdings Inc.