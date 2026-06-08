Gamehaus Holdings Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Ended March 31, 2026
News provided byGamehaus Holdings Inc.
Jun 08, 2026, 06:00 ET
SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was US$26.2 million, representing a 9.1% decrease from US$28.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. In-app purchases contributed US$23.4 million, while advertising revenue reached US$2.8 million.
- Total operating costs and expenses were US$25.7 million, representing a 10.1% reduction from US$28.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
- Net income was US$0.5 million, representing a 16.4% increase from US$0.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Highlights
|
in thousands, except percentages
|
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Average MAUs[1]
|
3,107
|
3,782
|
Average DAUs[2]
|
506
|
674
|
ARPDAU[3]
|
0.550
|
0.485
|
Average DPUs[4]
|
12
|
15
|
Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate[5]
|
2.4
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
Average 7D Retention Rate[6]
|
8.5
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
[1] Average Monthly Active Users, or Average MAUs, is defined as the number of individual users who play a game during a particular month.
|
[2] Average Daily Active Users, or Average DAUs, is defined as the number of individual users who play a game on a particular day.
|
[3] Average Revenue Per Daily Active User, or ARPDAU, is calculated by dividing revenue generated during a specific period by the Average DAU for that period, then further dividing by the number of days in the period.
|
[4] Average Daily Paying Users, or Average DPUs, is defined as the number of individuals who made a purchase in a game during a particular day.
|
[5] Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate is calculated by dividing Average DPUs for a specific period by the Average DAUs for that period.
|
[6] Average Day Seven Retention Rate is calculated by dividing the number of new users who continue using the app on the seventh day after installation for a specific period by the total number of new users for that period.
Mr. Feng Xie, founder and chairman of Gamehaus, commented: "Our third quarter results reflect the durability of the operating model we have built. Total revenue of $26.2 million exceeded the upper end of our guidance range, while our cumulative net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 grew approximately 40% year over year. These outcomes underscore the durable impact of the disciplined adjustments we have made across our cost structure, user acquisition strategy, and product portfolio over the past several quarters. Importantly, our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) penetration reached approximately 13.9% company-wide and 36.7% on our flagship title, with further margin benefit expected as we target 15% to 20% penetration by fiscal year-end. As we deepen the integration of AI across every layer of our publishing stack, we are also steadily advancing toward our longer-term goal of evolving Gamehaus into an AI-driven, integrated platform for content generation and distribution, a strategic positioning which we believe will define the next phase of competitive advantage in our industry. We will remain focused on disciplined execution and on building long-term value for our players, partners, and shareholders."
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
Revenue
Total revenue was US$26.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, decreasing 9.1% from US$28.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decline primarily reflects the Company's strategic adjustments in marketing spend as it has been prioritizing investment in the expansion of game pipeline and the preparation of upcoming titles for commercial launch. This structured rebalancing of resources is designed to build a broader, more diversified product portfolio that supports durable revenue growth over time.
Advertising costs decreased by 17.2% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, contributing to lower traffic volumes and new player acquisition, which weighed on top-line performance. In-app purchase revenue decreased 9.9% to US$23.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 from US$26.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, while advertising revenue was US$2.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The impact of lower user volumes was partially mitigated by improvements in per-user monetization, supported by ongoing content optimization and targeted live-ops initiatives that deepened engagement and spending across the Company's active player base.
The Company continues to advance a growing pipeline of titles across the Puzzle and RPG genres, with several projects progressing through development and testing. Dedicated marketing resources have been earmarked for these upcoming releases, and the Company plans to scale promotional efforts as titles reach commercial readiness.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Total operating costs and expenses were US$25.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing a 10.1% reduction from US$28.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
- Cost of revenue decreased by 12.7% to US$12.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$13.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decline was primarily driven by lower platform commission costs, as well as adjustments to developer profit-sharing arrangements as certain titles progress through their lifecycle.
- Research and development expenses increased 24.1% to US$1.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The increase reflects the Company's expanded investment in its product pipeline, including ongoing collaboration with external development partners across multiple titles currently in active development and testing.
- Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 15.5% to US$10.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$12.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease was largely attributable to a US$2.0 million reduction in advertising spend on player acquisition and retention, as the Company maintained a structured approach to reduce marketing investment amid uneven ad performance across major platforms, including Apple App Store and Google Play, through which the Company distributes games to game players or users, while continuing to optimize spend efficiency on mature titles.
- General and administrative expenses were US$1.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing an increase of 33.1% from US$1.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs associated with the continued build-out of the Company's public company infrastructure, including corporate governance, financial reporting, and investor relations functions, as well as selective hiring to strengthen management capacity and key operational roles in support of the Company's expanding business.
Operating Income
Operating income was US$0.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Operating margin was 2.1% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to 1.0% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Other Income, Net
Other income, net, which mainly included the Company's non-operating income and expenses, interest income and expenses, investment income (loss), and other income and expenses, was US$0.02 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.13 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Net Income
Net income was US$0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc.'s shareholders per ordinary share was US$0.01 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which remained stable compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents were US$18.3 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to US$15.2 million as of June 30, 2025, which the Company believes is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and working capital needs for the next 12 months.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending June 30, 2026, the Company expects its total revenue to be in the range of approximately US$23 million to US$26 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view of its expected financial performance, business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.
Recent Development
Share Repurchase Plan Update
In August 2025, the board of directors of the Company approved a share repurchase plan, pursuant to which the aggregate value of Class A ordinary shares authorized for repurchase under the plan through August 28, 2026 shall not exceed US$5 million. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, including through the use of trading plans, intended to qualify under Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions and subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. The timing and actual amount of repurchases will be determined at the discretion of the Company's management, based on factors including share price, trading volume, market conditions, business outlook, and capital allocation priorities.
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased approximately 392,000 of its Class A ordinary shares for approximately US$482,000.
Conference Call Information
The management team of Gamehaus will host a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, June 8, 2026 (08:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including a conference passcode, a unique PIN number (personal access code), dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.
Participant Online Registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209253/10404aa4efc
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.gamehaus.com/.
About Gamehaus
Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven global mobile game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and players worldwide. With a portfolio spanning mid-core and casual games, Gamehaus delivers full-stack publishing support across market insights, user growth, live-ops, data analytics and monetization optimization. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the company specializes in combining global publishing reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Relations Contact
Gamehaus Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations Team
Email: [email protected]
The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Jack Wang
Email: [email protected]
|
GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amount in USD dollars, except for number of shares or otherwise noted)
|
As of
|
March 31,
2026
|
June 30,
2025
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
18,229,255
|
$
|
15,234,745
|
Short-term investments
|
2,121,337
|
1,345,154
|
Accounts receivable
|
8,752,988
|
10,423,418
|
Advanced to suppliers
|
12,006,339
|
9,442,382
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,585,603
|
3,128,788
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
44,695,522
|
39,574,487
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Plant and equipment, net
|
143,883
|
124,503
|
Intangible assets, net
|
4,422,956
|
5,001,523
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
1,893,358
|
512,647
|
Equity investments
|
1,976,938
|
1,995,021
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
8,437,135
|
7,633,694
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
53,132,657
|
$
|
47,208,181
|
LIABILITIES
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
11,906,828
|
$
|
10,752,234
|
Contract liabilities
|
1,535,651
|
1,871,120
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
607,328
|
903,252
|
Lease liabilities
|
217,471
|
463,064
|
Taxes payable
|
16,836
|
51,599
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
14,284,114
|
14,041,269
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITY:
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,642,169
|
58,517
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY
|
1,642,169
|
58,517
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
$
|
15,926,283
|
$
|
14,099,786
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Class A ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share;
|
4,952
|
3,797
|
Class B ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share;
|
780
|
1,560
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
10,953,826
|
10,954,201
|
Treasury stock
|
(481,549)
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
26,967,976
|
23,543,001
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
69,351
|
(1,276,222)
|
TOTAL GAMEHAUS HOLDING INC'S SHAREHOLDERS'
|
37,515,336
|
33,226,337
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(308,962)
|
(117,942)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
37,206,374
|
33,108,395
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
53,132,657
|
$
|
47,208,181
|
GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(Amount in USD dollars, except for number of shares or otherwise noted)
|
For the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
For the
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
REVENUE
|
$
|
26,216,845
|
28,839,765
|
$
|
80,243,054
|
$
|
87,390,942
|
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
|
Cost of revenue
|
(12,018,392)
|
(13,761,522)
|
(37,459,806)
|
(41,358,663)
|
Research and development expenses
|
(1,568,430)
|
(1,264,191)
|
(4,880,199)
|
(4,250,977)
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(10,266,413)
|
(12,150,916)
|
(30,828,934)
|
(36,628,917)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(1,819,796)
|
(1,367,447)
|
(4,652,089)
|
(3,137,638)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
$
|
543,814
|
$
|
295,689
|
$
|
2,422,026
|
$
|
2,014,747
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
|
Investment (loss) income, net
|
(89,727)
|
(12,885)
|
474,496
|
(7,800)
|
Interest income
|
108,477
|
148,275
|
444,763
|
428,060
|
Other (expenses) income, net
|
(3,356)
|
(3,043)
|
37,483
|
48,904
|
Total other income, net
|
15,394
|
132,347
|
956,742
|
469,164
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
559,208
|
428,036
|
3,378,768
|
2,483,911
|
INCOME TAXES EXPENSES
|
(108,799)
|
(41,007)
|
(145,314)
|
(169,171)
|
NET INCOME
|
450,409
|
387,029
|
3,233,454
|
2,314,740
|
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(64,961)
|
(32,702)
|
(191,521)
|
(62,407)
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
515,370
|
419,731
|
3,424,975
|
2,377,147
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
Net income
|
450,409
|
387,029
|
3,233,454
|
2,314,740
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
|
1,667,338
|
(361,187)
|
1,346,071
|
181,529
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
$
|
2,117,747
|
$
|
25,842
|
$
|
4,579,525
|
$
|
2,496,269
|
Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to non-
|
(117,750)
|
(31,197)
|
(191,020)
|
(62,469)
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
2,235,497
|
57,039
|
4,770,545
|
2,558,738
|
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER
|
Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc's
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.04
|
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
53,185,982
|
$
|
52,646,954
|
$
|
53,355,019
|
$
|
53,569,377
SOURCE Gamehaus Holdings Inc.
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