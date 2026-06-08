Gamehaus Holdings Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Ended March 31, 2026

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$26.2 million, representing a 9.1% decrease from US$28.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. In-app purchases contributed US$23.4 million, while advertising revenue reached US$2.8 million.

Total operating costs and expenses were US$25.7 million, representing a 10.1% reduction from US$28.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net income was US$0.5 million, representing a 16.4% increase from US$0.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Highlights

in thousands, except percentages

For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2026



2025

Average MAUs[1]



3,107





3,782

Average DAUs[2]



506





674

ARPDAU[3]



0.550





0.485

Average DPUs[4]



12





15

Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate[5]



2.4 %



2.2 % Average 7D Retention Rate[6]



8.5 %



9.9 %

[1] Average Monthly Active Users, or Average MAUs, is defined as the number of individual users who play a game during a particular month. [2] Average Daily Active Users, or Average DAUs, is defined as the number of individual users who play a game on a particular day. [3] Average Revenue Per Daily Active User, or ARPDAU, is calculated by dividing revenue generated during a specific period by the Average DAU for that period, then further dividing by the number of days in the period. [4] Average Daily Paying Users, or Average DPUs, is defined as the number of individuals who made a purchase in a game during a particular day. [5] Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate is calculated by dividing Average DPUs for a specific period by the Average DAUs for that period. [6] Average Day Seven Retention Rate is calculated by dividing the number of new users who continue using the app on the seventh day after installation for a specific period by the total number of new users for that period.

Mr. Feng Xie, founder and chairman of Gamehaus, commented: "Our third quarter results reflect the durability of the operating model we have built. Total revenue of $26.2 million exceeded the upper end of our guidance range, while our cumulative net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 grew approximately 40% year over year. These outcomes underscore the durable impact of the disciplined adjustments we have made across our cost structure, user acquisition strategy, and product portfolio over the past several quarters. Importantly, our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) penetration reached approximately 13.9% company-wide and 36.7% on our flagship title, with further margin benefit expected as we target 15% to 20% penetration by fiscal year-end. As we deepen the integration of AI across every layer of our publishing stack, we are also steadily advancing toward our longer-term goal of evolving Gamehaus into an AI-driven, integrated platform for content generation and distribution, a strategic positioning which we believe will define the next phase of competitive advantage in our industry. We will remain focused on disciplined execution and on building long-term value for our players, partners, and shareholders."

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was US$26.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, decreasing 9.1% from US$28.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decline primarily reflects the Company's strategic adjustments in marketing spend as it has been prioritizing investment in the expansion of game pipeline and the preparation of upcoming titles for commercial launch. This structured rebalancing of resources is designed to build a broader, more diversified product portfolio that supports durable revenue growth over time.

Advertising costs decreased by 17.2% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, contributing to lower traffic volumes and new player acquisition, which weighed on top-line performance. In-app purchase revenue decreased 9.9% to US$23.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 from US$26.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, while advertising revenue was US$2.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The impact of lower user volumes was partially mitigated by improvements in per-user monetization, supported by ongoing content optimization and targeted live-ops initiatives that deepened engagement and spending across the Company's active player base.

The Company continues to advance a growing pipeline of titles across the Puzzle and RPG genres, with several projects progressing through development and testing. Dedicated marketing resources have been earmarked for these upcoming releases, and the Company plans to scale promotional efforts as titles reach commercial readiness.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses were US$25.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing a 10.1% reduction from US$28.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenue decreased by 12.7% to US$12.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$13.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decline was primarily driven by lower platform commission costs, as well as adjustments to developer profit-sharing arrangements as certain titles progress through their lifecycle.

Research and development expenses increased 24.1% to US$1.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The increase reflects the Company's expanded investment in its product pipeline, including ongoing collaboration with external development partners across multiple titles currently in active development and testing.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 15.5% to US$10.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$12.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease was largely attributable to a US$2.0 million reduction in advertising spend on player acquisition and retention, as the Company maintained a structured approach to reduce marketing investment amid uneven ad performance across major platforms, including Apple App Store and Google Play, through which the Company distributes games to game players or users, while continuing to optimize spend efficiency on mature titles.

which the Company distributes games to game players or users, while continuing to optimize spend efficiency on mature titles. General and administrative expenses were US$1.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing an increase of 33.1% from US$1.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs associated with the continued build-out of the Company's public company infrastructure, including corporate governance, financial reporting, and investor relations functions, as well as selective hiring to strengthen management capacity and key operational roles in support of the Company's expanding business.

Operating Income

Operating income was US$0.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Operating margin was 2.1% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to 1.0% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, which mainly included the Company's non-operating income and expenses, interest income and expenses, investment income (loss), and other income and expenses, was US$0.02 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.13 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income

Net income was US$0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc.'s shareholders per ordinary share was US$0.01 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which remained stable compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were US$18.3 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to US$15.2 million as of June 30, 2025, which the Company believes is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and working capital needs for the next 12 months.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending June 30, 2026, the Company expects its total revenue to be in the range of approximately US$23 million to US$26 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view of its expected financial performance, business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase Plan Update

In August 2025, the board of directors of the Company approved a share repurchase plan, pursuant to which the aggregate value of Class A ordinary shares authorized for repurchase under the plan through August 28, 2026 shall not exceed US$5 million. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, including through the use of trading plans, intended to qualify under Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions and subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. The timing and actual amount of repurchases will be determined at the discretion of the Company's management, based on factors including share price, trading volume, market conditions, business outlook, and capital allocation priorities.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased approximately 392,000 of its Class A ordinary shares for approximately US$482,000.

Conference Call Information

The management team of Gamehaus will host a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, June 8, 2026 (08:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including a conference passcode, a unique PIN number (personal access code), dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209253/10404aa4efc

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.gamehaus.com/.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven global mobile game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and players worldwide. With a portfolio spanning mid-core and casual games, Gamehaus delivers full-stack publishing support across market insights, user growth, live-ops, data analytics and monetization optimization. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the company specializes in combining global publishing reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Email: [email protected]

GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in USD dollars, except for number of shares or otherwise noted)





As of



March 31, 2026



June 30, 2025



(Unaudited)



(Audited) ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,229,255



$ 15,234,745 Short-term investments



2,121,337





1,345,154 Accounts receivable



8,752,988





10,423,418 Advanced to suppliers



12,006,339





9,442,382 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,585,603





3,128,788 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



44,695,522





39,574,487















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:













Plant and equipment, net



143,883





124,503 Intangible assets, net



4,422,956





5,001,523 Right-of-use assets, net



1,893,358





512,647 Equity investments



1,976,938





1,995,021 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



8,437,135





7,633,694 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 53,132,657



$ 47,208,181















LIABILITIES













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$ 11,906,828



$ 10,752,234 Contract liabilities



1,535,651





1,871,120 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



607,328





903,252 Lease liabilities



217,471





463,064 Taxes payable



16,836





51,599 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



14,284,114





14,041,269















NON-CURRENT LIABILITY:













Lease liabilities



1,642,169





58,517 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY



1,642,169





58,517 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 15,926,283



$ 14,099,786















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Class A ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share;

900,000,000 shares authorized, 49,520,156 and 37,971,245 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



4,952





3,797 Class B ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share;

100,000,000 shares authorized, 7,799,057 and 15,598,113 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



780





1,560 Additional paid-in capital



10,953,826





10,954,201 Treasury stock



(481,549)





- Retained earnings



26,967,976





23,543,001 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



69,351





(1,276,222) TOTAL GAMEHAUS HOLDING INC'S SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



37,515,336





33,226,337 Non-controlling interests



(308,962)





(117,942) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



37,206,374





33,108,395 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 53,132,657



$ 47,208,181

GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amount in USD dollars, except for number of shares or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



For the

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2026



2025



2026



2025



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) REVENUE

$ 26,216,845





28,839,765



$ 80,243,054



$ 87,390,942 OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES





























Cost of revenue



(12,018,392)





(13,761,522)





(37,459,806)





(41,358,663) Research and development expenses



(1,568,430)





(1,264,191)





(4,880,199)





(4,250,977) Selling and marketing expenses



(10,266,413)





(12,150,916)





(30,828,934)





(36,628,917) General and administrative expenses



(1,819,796)





(1,367,447)





(4,652,089)





(3,137,638) OPERATING INCOME

$ 543,814



$ 295,689



$ 2,422,026



$ 2,014,747































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):





























Investment (loss) income, net



(89,727)





(12,885)





474,496





(7,800) Interest income



108,477





148,275





444,763





428,060 Other (expenses) income, net



(3,356)





(3,043)





37,483





48,904 Total other income, net



15,394





132,347





956,742





469,164































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



559,208





428,036





3,378,768





2,483,911































INCOME TAXES EXPENSES



(108,799)





(41,007)





(145,314)





(169,171) NET INCOME



450,409





387,029





3,233,454





2,314,740 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(64,961)





(32,702)





(191,521)





(62,407) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC'S

SHAREHOLDERS



515,370





419,731





3,424,975





2,377,147































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





























Net income



450,409





387,029





3,233,454





2,314,740 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax



1,667,338





(361,187)





1,346,071





181,529 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 2,117,747



$ 25,842



$ 4,579,525



$ 2,496,269 Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interests



(117,750)





(31,197)





(191,020)





(62,469) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO GAMEHAUS

HOLDINGS INC'S SHAREHOLDERS



2,235,497





57,039





4,770,545





2,558,738































BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER

SHARE:





























Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc's

shareholders per share





























Basic and diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.01



$ 0.06



$ 0.04































Weighted average shares outstanding used in

calculating basic and diluted income per share





























Basic and diluted

$ 53,185,982



$ 52,646,954



$ 53,355,019



$ 53,569,377

SOURCE Gamehaus Holdings Inc.