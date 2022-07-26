Gamelancer enters multi-quarter engagement with one of North America's largest consumer electronics and networking companies

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a multi-quarter engagement with one of North America's largest consumer electronics and networking companies. The mid-six-figure campaign was produced by Gamelancer studios in Vancouver and has been broadcast across the Gamelancer TikTok network since June of this year.

Featuring North America's beat-box champions, Canadian comedian Akeem, and local influencers and artists, the campaign featured headphones, ear buds and smart speakers, which the viewing audience can purchase in-video while watching content on one of Gamelancer's 14 TikTok channels.

"Earlier this year we acquired JoyBox Media, a custom content studio in Vancouver led by Kamar Burke and Sam Park. Rebranded as Gamelancer Studios, we now have full-production studio capabilities which allow us to curate custom productions in-house for our clients. Gamelancer Studio productions are then broadcast across our network of over 29,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram & Snapchat. This unique ecosystem where brands can authentically engage with GenZ & Millennials in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, matched with custom content capabilities, positions Gamelancer as a long-term partner for some of the largest brands in consumer electronics, telcos, banks, insurance companies and any other industries seeking to engage with the 12–35-year-old demographic. As our clients transition their advertising budgets away from summer and toward back-to-school and fall campaigns, Gamelancer Studios is busy working with our recurring client base filming new campaigns. With our TikTok network alone growing by over 90,000 new followers a day, matched with our best-in-class production capabilities, Gamelancer is a partner brands rely on year-round."– Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO – Gamelancer Gaming Corp

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views across its 33 owned and operated channels. With over 29,200,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

