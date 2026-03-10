GAMELOOP LIVE! DEBUTS ON SAMSUNG GAMING HUB -- FIRST LIVE‑HOSTED PLAYABLE TV EVENT INVITES AMERICA TO "PRESS PLAY"

Comedian Olivia Levine Hosts Two‑Night Premiere March 13–14 Featuring the Exclusive TV Debut of Use Your Words 2 and Planet Crossword

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMELOOP, the first live-hosted game channel for Smart TVs, announces the premiere of GAMELOOP LIVE!, a two-night event airing March 13–14, 8–10 PM ET / 5–7 PM PT on Samsung Gaming Hub. Hosted by comedian Olivia Levine, the debut features the exclusive TV premiere of Use Your Words 2 from Smiling Buddha Games and the world's first live multiplayer crossword on TV, Planet Crossword from Hovercast Games.

Viewers join by scanning an on-screen QR code to play, chat, vote, and react — reviving the shared living-room moment.

"People love playing together, and GAMELOOP LIVE is making the TV the center of that experience again," says Kimmy Li, CEO of GAMELOOP. "We're unleashing a new era of discovery where friends and families don't just watch, they join the show. From finding your next favorite title to live-hosted sessions or chatting as others play, we've built an interactive experience truly worthy of the biggest screen in the house."

"Live-hosted play-along experiences like GAMELOOP LIVE! open new ways for audiences to engage with games on Samsung Gaming Hub, bringing a fresh interactive format to players on Samsung Smart TVs," said Kevin Beatty, Head of Product, Visual Displays at Samsung Electronics. "Classic games like crosswords and hilarious party titles like Use Your Words 2 invite everyone to join the fun using their smartphone as a controller, while helping expand our game catalog to new audiences."

The premiere features two play-along games:

Use Your Words 2 — Exclusive TV Debut Players create captions and headlines the audience votes on while Olivia keeps the party going.

Planet Crossword — World's First Live Multiplayer Crossword on TV Viewers solve puzzles together, earn points, and climb the leaderboard.

About GAMELOOP GAMELOOP is the first hosted streaming TV channel where viewers can instantly discover and play free games on their Smart TVs. Just press "Play Now" to launch and play directly on the TV. For publishers, GAMELOOP unlocks new audiences and monetization by turning viewers into gamers. For players, it's a fast, fun way to find and play great games—no downloads or subscriptions. More at gameloop.tv.

