GameMine Inks Worldwide Mobile Gaming Distribution Deal with GoLive Games

"We are excited to leverage our mobile carrier partnerships to bring GoLive Games titles to the hands of our subscribers," says Michael Herman, COO, GameMine. "GoLive Games has a large catalog of games with recognizable characters in pop culture film and television and the team's dedication to creating original mobile games is a great addition to our growing list of titles. Keeping the GameMine content continuingly updated for our subscribers is important to us."

GameMine's carrier network include Vodacom, Orange, A1, MTN, and Telefonica with a global subscriber reach in the millions, now have access to the GoLive Games at a premium level. GameMine subscribers are exempt from in-app purchases which give the player an unlocked version of the mobile games. This is the first time GoLive Gaming has offered their games unlocked. "We are excited about this new opportunity GameMine has presented to monetize by utilizing mobile billing while exposing out games to a large international audience," says Ravi Kiran, Studio Head and CEO, GoLive Games.

About GameMine

GameMine Inc. is a US-based mobile game publisher headquartered in Los Angeles, California. GameMine develops, licenses and acquires mobile games, then provides them to consumers in more than 135 countries through a subscription-based mobile game marketplace. Consisting of a global network of talented developers and gaming experts, multiple industry-leading mobile carrier partnerships and a presence on Google Play, GameMine provides a diverse variety of genre-based mobile gaming portals to satisfy a wide range of gaming interests.

About GoLive Games

At GoLive Games Studios AG, we publish casual and mid-core strategy MMO and CCG games. We strive to bring together three core principles vital to mobile games: Game production, publishing & distribution, and building core engineering platforms.

Supported by a great advisory board and a visionary founding team, our development team consists of over 35 passionate members, all of whom work to cultivate an ecosystem of game development studios, performance & brand marketers, art studios and IP owners. Over the next year, we're proud to roll out over 50 new games.

