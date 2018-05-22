GameMine Partners With Mobile Publishing Specialist, Connect2Media

"The titles provided by Connect2Media have been meticulously curated," says Michael Herman, the Chief Operating Officer of GameMine. "These games will play a substantial role in boosting the diversity of our offerings as we continue to improve and expand the game selection we provide to our loyal worldwide customer base, and the addition of such a recognizable character as Garfield is obviously going to excite gamers of all ages."

Specifically, the partnership gives GameMine global distribution rights for 26 Connect2Media titles spanning a range of gaming genres including action-adventure, role-playing, puzzles, strategy, and sports, and features two games starring one of the world's most well-known cartoon characters, Garfield. Both Garfield games are being offered to GameMine's Android device mobile subscribers around the world, with the remaining 24 games being provided to all subscribers via HTML5.

"Connect2Media believes GameMine's service allows players to access a great range of games that they want to play with the simplicity of one payment," says Gregory Robinson, the Managing Director of Connect2Media. "The development of subscription services enables publishers to drive discovery and enable new monetisation methods outside of the major app stores. We are excited to be working with GameMine to provide more opportunity to our content partners."

For GameMine, the partnership is the latest step in the company's sustained effort to continually diversify its game library while adding titles featuring internationally known characters and brands such as The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. For Connect2Media, the partnership significantly increases the global footprint where its mobile games are available, and also expands awareness of the company's international presence as a licenser, developer, and distributor of quality mobile games.

About GameMine

GameMine Inc. is a US-based mobile game publisher headquartered in Los Angeles, California. GameMine develops, licenses and acquires mobile games, then provides them to consumers in more than 135 countries through a subscription-based mobile game marketplace. Consisting of a global network of talented developers and gaming experts, multiple industry-leading mobile carrier partnerships and a presence on Google Play, GameMine provides a diverse variety of genre-based mobile gaming portals to satisfy a wide range of gaming interests.

About Connect2Media

Connect2Media is the trading name of Mforma Europe Limited, a UK company. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, its mission is to help developers and publishers extend their global reach through one simple publishing relationship. With operations in all the major European territories including France, Spain, Portugal, and Germany we have a global footprint that extends across the USA, Europe, MENA, LATAM, and APAC regions.

