GameOn And Atlanta Hawks Announce New Partnership In The World of Chat

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Technology , the industry-leading conversational applications platform, has announced its latest NBA partner, the Atlanta Hawks, to create a new fan experience for Facebook Messenger. This announcement comes just after the 2020-21 NBA preseason start. This new chat application fuels the Hawks content engine to keep their fans apprised of their news, player stats, and scores. For those who can't watch the game, Hawks highlights and game updates will be made available to fans at the touch of a finger.

"Working with the Hawks is another step forward in our relationship with the NBA ecosystem," said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, GameOn Technology. "The Atlanta Hawks care deeply about their community; we're excited to create an experience that connects fans to the team in an entertaining, informative, and uniquely personal way."

The team's beloved mascot, Harry the Hawk will be the face of the bot and fans will be able to personalize their experience and follow their favorite players.

"We are thrilled to offer the GameOn application as an innovative way to enhance how Hawks fans can engage with the happenings in the Hawks' universe," said Marcus Wasdin, Chief Information Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. "This partnership will help empower our fans to customize their game experience at their convenience whether in or out of the arena."

GameOn applications are powered by ChatOS, the company's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice services. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven premium user experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds; allowing them to effortlessly deploy this content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging messaging experiences.

Earlier this year the Atlanta Hawks claimed the top spot in the NBA for "Overall Game Experience", ranking No. 1 among all teams. To learn more about the Hawks' upcoming season and ask Harry a question, go to Facebook.com/ATLHawks.

ABOUT GAMEON TECHNOLOGY

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. The company is based in San Francisco and has raised $18.5 million in total funding to date. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

ABOUT THE ATLANTA HAWKS

Committed to entertaining and uniting the city of Atlanta since 1968, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, under the leadership of Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, continue to build bridges through basketball by following its True to Atlanta mantra. On the court, the Hawks' exciting young core is led by All-Star point guard Trae Young as the organization received the NBA's top ranking in overall in-game experience for the last two seasons. Off the court, the Hawks organization focuses on positively impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth basketball, fighting food insecurity, and the recent transformation of State Farm Arena into Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct for the 2020 elections. The Hawks family also includes the College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League) and Hawks Talon Gaming Club (NBA 2K League). Atlanta Hawks Membership, which includes your seat for every home game for the 2020-21 regular season, is on sale now at www.hawks.com/membership or by calling 866-715-1500. For more information on the Hawks, log on to www.hawks.com or follow us on social media @ATLHawks.

