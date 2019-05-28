GameOn and NHL Launch Exclusive NHL Chatbot

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn , an industry-leading chatOS engagement platform and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new partnership which will enable fans to receive premium content through the exclusive NHL Chatbot ( http://m.me/NHL ), launching just in time for the 2019 Stanley Cup® Final.

Available for Facebook Messenger starting May 27, the NHL Chatbot will deliver rich fan experiences through regular news updates, game previews and notifications, scoring alerts, schedules, standings and most notably, GIF and video in-game highlights.

"What sets us apart is our ability to deliver personalized live and on-demand content in engaging ways, features today's fans crave directly from the leagues and teams they love," said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of GameOn. "GameOn is bringing on-demand video highlights to chat and chatbots are becoming an increasingly valuable tool for sports leagues around the world to engage authentically with their fans in richer, more dynamic ways. The NHL bot shows the League is embracing new technology and helps extend its reach to a growing fan base by bringing meaningful, rich-content to where they already are, all customizable and with the latest in-game updates."

"We're always looking for new ways to engage with our passionate fans and give them the customized, mobile-first content they want, when they want it," said Chris Foster, NHL Director of Digital Business Development. "The NHL Chatbot we've developed with GameOn provides a unique and powerful touchpoint connecting fans to our content and platforms in an effective and efficient way."

The NHL bot is powered by ChatOS, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven premium user experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds; allowing them to effortlessly deploy this content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

Fans are engaging with their favorite teams in new ways and on new platforms, and sports organizations must keep up with the evolving demands from their fans. The NHL bot puts fans in control; it responds to their natural language requests for specific news, scores, schedules, game notifications, GIFs, video highlights, and more about the players and teams they love, broadcasting directly in chat as they happen. Fans can also customize their experience by choosing to receive game updates and news from their favorite teams.

To add the NHL bot to Facebook Messenger, please visit: http://m.me/NHL

For more information about GameOn Technology, please visit https://gameontechnology.com/

For more information about the NHL, please visit https://www.nhl.com/

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the chat application space. Some of the world's most notable brands like Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs, each reflecting the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented on team rosters, vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. All Rights Reserved.

Press Inquiries

Vito Gallo

SHIFT Communications

GameOn@Shiftcomm.com

SOURCE GameOn

Related Links

https://gameontechnology.com

