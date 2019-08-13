GameOn and PUBG Corporation Team Up to Launch the Exclusive PUBG Chatbot

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn , an industry-leading ChatOS engagement platform and PUBG Corporation , publisher and developer of battle royale video game PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, today launched the official and exclusive PUBG Chatbot for the groundbreaking video game, PUBG.

Now available on Facebook Messenger, the PUBG chatbot enables fans to stay up-to-date on everything PUBG, delivering regular news updates, game updates and patch notes, and the opportunity to receive sales alerts on in-game releases. With a few clicks, fans can even compare their skills with their friends and users around the world with on-demand access to their PUBG stats.

"Our extensive work with the gaming industry has proven that today's fans are savvy and want more from their favorite brands with flexibility around where, when and how they consume content," said Jasmine Mayo, Head of Gaming, GameOn. "PUBG is no different; its global fan base wants to engage in real-time and on the platform of their choice. The PUBG bot gives PUBG new ways to reach its fans with the content they love and demand."

"At PUBG Corporation, we're always looking for new ways to connect with our fans worldwide," said David Chung, PUBG NA Marketing Brand Manager. "Partnering with GameOn strengthens our relationship with our gamers and vice versa to engage with their favorite game unlike anything currently in the gaming industry. With instant and on-demand access to the content that matters most to them, we're confident our fans will embrace this bot."

The PUBG bot is powered by ChatOS, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven premium user experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds; allowing them to effortlessly deploy this content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

As more games and experiences launch every day, brands are getting creative on how they engage with their fans. The PUBG bot puts fans in control; it responds to their natural language requests for specific news, FAQs, game announcements, weekly and global stats, and more about the game they love, broadcasting directly in chat as they happen. Fans can also customize topics they follow in real-time, giving them news and updates that matter most to them - a fully personalized experience. With this announcement, GameOn is making inroads in the gaming industry, following the successful launch of the Riot Latinoamérica Esports Bot earlier this year.

At launch, GameOn and PUBG will be running a contest for users to win a custom PUBG themed PS4 Pro. To enter, start using the bot here on Facebook Messenger: https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/PUBG

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the chat application space. Some of the world's most notable brands like Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms.

About PUBG Corporation

PUBG Corporation, a member of the KRAFTON game union, formerly known as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corporation in 2017. PUBG Corporation is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corporation has multiple operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan and China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG, please visit www.pubg.com .

