GameOn and Rock the Vote Join Forces to Bring Awareness to Official Election Resources

"At a time when voting is more important than ever, we wanted to get involved and leverage our technology to help make credible resources easier to access," said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at GameOn Technology. "Rock the Vote is a forward-thinking organization and the perfect partner to accomplish this mission given the extensive tools and resources they make available to the American people."

"By combining GameOn's technology with our nonpartisan election resources, we're excited to spearhead this development in the political sector," said Teja Foster, Social Media Director at Rock the Vote. "Rock the Vote looks forward to this new tool for Americans to gain access to voter knowledge around the clock, this will help us further our mission of reaching a larger, more diverse audience than ever before.

The new Rock the Vote chat application for Facebook Messenger utilizes ChatOS™ to connect with the youth generation on Messenger where 42% of users are between the age of 18-34 according to Statista . ChatOS is GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The industry-leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content-driven, premium conversational experiences. ChatOS allows developers to build applications on any platform that supports chatbots.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. The company is based in San Francisco and has raised $18.5 million in total funding to date. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

About Rock the Vote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, technology, education, and activism to increase civic participation among young people. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 12 million voter registrations and empowered its voters with information and resources to turn them out at more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote works to modernize the civic process and fights to protect young people's access to our democracy. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @rockthevote

